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Stellantis CEO says Wayve tie-up can cut self-driving costs, development time - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis CEO says Wayve tie-up can cut self-driving costs, development time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Stellantis Partners with Wayve to Accelerate and Lower Autonomous Driving Costs

Stellantis and Wayve Collaboration: Impact on Autonomous Driving Development

Overview of the Partnership

TURIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said on Friday the automaker's partnership with British startup Wayve could help slash development times and costs for advanced driver-assistance systems as carmakers race to bring autonomous features to market.

Speaking alongside Wayve CEO Alex Kendall at the Wave technology event in Turin, Filosa said scale would be crucial to making hands-free driving affordable and accelerating adoption.

Cost Reduction and Scalability

"So as long as penetration follows the path that we believe is going to happen massively ... automotive scale, which is one of the complimentary assets that we bring to Alex, for instance, will decrease costs, which is very important, obviously," Filosa said, referring to so-called level 2++ driving assistance technology, which allows for hands-off driving while still requiring driver supervision.

Reducing development timelines, currently around 24 months for Stellantis, was a key benefit of working with technology partners, he said.

Integration of AI-Powered Driving Software

Stellantis in May announced a partnership with Wayve to integrate the startup's AI-powered driving software into its STLA AutoDrive platform. Its first product launch is targeted for 2028 in North America.

European regulators are still working to harmonise approval rules for increasingly sophisticated assisted-driving systems as automakers push for wider deployment.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

Intensifying Competition

INTENSIFYING COMPETITION

Traditional automakers initially aimed to develop advanced self-driving systems largely in-house, but with costs soaring and returns taking longer then expected, they are increasingly relying on specialist technology firms.

Wayve's Broader Industry Partnerships

Wayve is also working with other automakers, including Nissan and Mercedes, and has said its technology is designed to be deployed across multiple vehicle brands and markets.

Brand Diversity and Customization

Kendall said Stellantis' portfolio of brands - which include Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot and Maserati - offered a unique opportunity to tailor autonomous driving characteristics across different vehicles while using the same underlying AI system.

"One of the goals ... is the diversity of vehicles and brands that Stellantis have," he said.

Demonstrations and Regulatory Push

The partnership comes amid intensifying competition in automated driving. Tesla is pushing regulators across Europe to approve its Full Self-Driving technology, arguing advanced driver-assistance systems can improve road safety and accelerate adoption of autonomous features.

At the Turin event, Stellantis and Wayve demonstrated hands-free driving in Fiat 500e and Maserati Grecale development vehicles, extending technology first shown on a Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The May 21, 2026 strategic partnership embeds Wayve’s AI Driver into Stellantis’ STLA AutoDrive platform to enable hands‑free Level 2++ driving with scalable global rollout, starting in North America in 2028. (stellantis.com)
  • Filosa highlighted that leveraging Stellantis’ automotive scale will reduce both development timelines—currently around 24 months—and costs, accelerating adoption of assisted driving. (media.stellantis.com)
  • Wayve’s broader partnerships—including with Nissan (for next‑gen ProPILOT in 2027) and Mercedes‑Benz (production agreement within two years)—underscore its role as a scalable, multi‑OEM autonomy provider. (usa.nissannews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How will Stellantis and Wayve's partnership impact autonomous driving costs?
The partnership aims to significantly reduce development costs for advanced driver-assistance systems by leveraging scale and AI technology.
What is level 2++ driving assistance technology?
Level 2++ technology allows for hands-off driving with driver supervision, marking an advancement in autonomous vehicle capabilities.
When is Stellantis planning to launch its AI-powered autonomous driving product?
The first product integrating Wayve’s AI software into Stellantis’s platform is targeted for launch in North America in 2028.
Which Stellantis brands will benefit from the Wayve partnership?
Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, and Maserati are among the brands that will benefit from autonomous driving technology integration.
Why are automakers partnering with technology firms for autonomous driving development?
Automakers are partnering with specialists like Wayve to manage soaring development costs and to accelerate the commercialization of advanced self-driving features.

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