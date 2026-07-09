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Kremlin says US wrong to think escalation of Ukrainian strikes can help end war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says US wrong to think escalation of Ukrainian strikes can help end war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Kremlin Warns US: Ukrainian Strikes Into Russia Could Prolong War, Not End It

US-Ukrainian Strikes and Kremlin Response

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday the United States was wrong to believe deep Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory could help bring about an end to more than four years of war, and warned that they could prolong it.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Russia was finding it harder to defend its own skies, adding that this would hopefully create more space to negotiate an end to the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said: "It's an escalation, but it's also an escalation that can help lead to an end."

Kremlin's Perspective on Escalation

Asked about their statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were "certain misconceptions within the White House administration... regarding the idea that escalation and military pressure can help pave the way for a peaceful settlement."

He said this was a flawed premise, adding that what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine might go on for longer as a result.

Potential Consequences of Escalation

"It will result in our having to establish a larger security zone — a larger buffer zone," Peskov said. "Consequently, stoking tensions and taking actions that drive escalation will in no way contribute to the peace process."

Putin's Position and Strategy

PUTIN'S POSITION

Three sources close to the Kremlin have told Reuters that President Vladimir Putin is rejecting calls to negotiate peace with Kyiv, and that Ukraine's recent drone strikes on Russia's oil refineries and ports have strengthened his resolve to keep fighting for now.

Likelihood of Further Escalation

Two of the sources said Putin was instead likely to escalate the conflict. One of them, who meets regularly with the president, described a "high probability" of escalation in the coming months.

US Weapons Supplies and Diplomatic Outlook

Asked about Trump's decision to allow Ukraine to make Patriot air defence interceptors under licence, Peskov said Moscow was under no illusion about U.S. weapons supplies to Kyiv.

"We do not view the situation through rose-tinted glasses, and President Putin is fully aware of this. At the same time, there is a certain duality in the U.S. position: unlike the Europeans, the United States maintains a desire to facilitate a move toward a peace process. They may be mistaken or wrong at times, but that desire strikes us as sincere."

Future of US Mediation Efforts

Trump's efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine have stalled in recent months as Washington has focused on the war with Iran, but Peskov reiterated that the Kremlin hoped U.S. mediation would resume once the Middle East crisis was resolved.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editinbg by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Peskov argues U.S. belief that escalation via deep Ukrainian strikes aids peace is a flawed premise that may lengthen the war and demand larger buffer zones.
  • Sources indicate President Putin rejects negotiating and views drone attacks on energy infrastructure as justification for continued and possibly intensified military action.
  • Ukraine’s drone campaign has severely disrupted Russian oil refining and export capacity—estimated at 17–40%—causing fuel shortages, even prompting Putin to admit to a “certain shortage.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kremlin's position on US-backed Ukrainian strikes?
The Kremlin believes US-backed deep Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory will prolong the war rather than end it.
How has President Putin responded to Ukraine's drone strikes?
Putin has reportedly become more resolved to continue fighting, viewing the recent Ukrainian drone strikes as reasons to escalate the conflict.
What did US officials say about Ukrainian strikes?
US officials, such as Marco Rubio and President Trump, suggested that increased Ukrainian strikes could help create negotiation space and possibly end the conflict.
How does the Kremlin view US military support to Ukraine?
The Kremlin acknowledges ongoing US military support and sees a duality in the US position—desiring peace but contributing to escalation.
What are the implications of the conflict on Russia's strategy?
According to the Kremlin, ongoing strikes may require Russia to establish a larger security buffer zone, prolonging the conflict.

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