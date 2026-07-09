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US relies more on foreign stock than debt flows, a dollar risk, Deutsche Bank warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US relies more on foreign stock than debt flows, a dollar risk, Deutsche Bank warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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US Relies Heavily on Foreign Stock Flows Over Debt, Deutsche Bank Warns of Dollar Risks

Shifting Patterns in US Funding and Dollar Risk

By Amanda Cooper

Increasing Dependence on Equity Flows

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States is relying more than ever on international flows into its companies' shares than investments in its debt to fund itself, a shift that could make the dollar riskier, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Thursday. 

Geopolitical and Technological Drivers

Geopolitical ruptures are deterring investors from owning U.S. debt, while the AI boom means more capital is flowing into U.S. equities, exposing the dollar to the lifecycle of the volatile technology sector, the bank said in the note to clients.

Changing Risk Profile for the Dollar

The shift to a more equity-based model of funding the U.S. external deficit means the risk profile of the dollar will change,  Deutsche's strategist Mallika Sachdeva said.

"Demand for U.S. Treasuries has tended to be countercyclical, supporting the dollar in times of recession or risk asset correction. These diversification properties encouraged unhedged dollar exposure. A shift to more cyclical, retail=driven equity funding should make the dollar both more risky and more leveraged to AI," she said. 

US Deficits and the Importance of Foreign Flows

The United States has twin deficits, a current account deficit of around $1.12 trillion in 2025 and a trade deficit of around $1 trillion. Attracting foreign flows is central to the government's ability to fund itself. 

Expert Opinions on the Shift

Sachdeva's view echoes that of Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser, who earlier this year said the shift into equities from debt marked a move away from the "exorbitant privilege" that​ allowed the U.S. to borrow as much as it wanted because the dollar was ​the global reserve currency.

Recent Dollar Performance

Still, the dollar has staged a remarkable turnaround in value this year. Last year, it fell by nearly 10%, as President Donald Trump's unpredictable approach to international relations and trade, along with the country's growing debt burden argued in favour of a longer-term more structural decline in the currency.

Factors Behind the Dollar's Recovery

The dollar has now recovered almost half of 2025's decline, lifted by uncertainty from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the likelihood the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon, together with record amounts of capital flowing into domestic markets to tap into the AI story.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Foreign investors are buying more U.S. equities than Treasuries, shifting funding away from debt and altering the risk profile of the dollar.
  • Geopolitical pressures and the AI boom are driving capital toward U.S. stocks over bonds, reducing the dollar’s safe-haven appeal and making it more sensitive to technology-sector cycles.
  • The U.S. ran a roughly $1.12 trillion current-account deficit in 2025, requiring external financing; the shift to equity inflows heightens the dollar’s exposure to market sentiment and equity volatility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US relying more on foreign equity flows than debt flows?
Geopolitical tensions are deterring foreign investment in US debt, while the AI boom is increasing global capital inflows into US equities.
How does this shift impact the US dollar's risk profile?
The dollar becomes more exposed to market cycles and volatility, especially tied to the technology sector, making it riskier.
What are the US twin deficits mentioned in the article?
The United States faces a current account deficit of about $1.12 trillion and a trade deficit of around $1 trillion.
How does equity-based funding impact US financial stability?
Equity-based funding links the dollar more closely with risk assets, making it less stable during downturns compared to debt financing.
What factors have supported the recent US dollar rebound?
Uncertainty from international conflicts, expectations of Fed rate hikes, and record capital inflows driven by AI enthusiasm have strengthened the dollar.

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