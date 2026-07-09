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Exclusive-Meta to put AI chip into production in September as it looks to double computing capacity, memo shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Meta to put AI chip into production in September as it looks to double computing capacity, memo shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Meta to Launch AI Chip Production in September, Doubling Computing Power by 2027

Meta's AI Chip Initiative and Data Center Expansion

By Katie Paul, Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis

Meta's In-House AI Chip Development

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms plans to start manufacturing an artificial intelligence chip from September as part of its plan to boost overall computing power to 14 gigawatts next year, showed an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The tech firm's data center chip, code-named "Iris", is part of a four-generation project for Meta Training and Inference Accelerators (MTIA) that it will design in-house. The plan is to use custom-built silicon to improve the AI that powers its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

Testing and Progress of the Iris Chip

Testing the chip took only six weeks and found no major issues, the memo showed. That relatively quick progress signals positive momentum for an in-house effort that has floundered since its launch more than half a decade ago.

Partnerships and Supply Chain Strategy

Meta tailored the chip for its own needs and is working with Broadcom to help design it and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to manufacture it. The approach is likely to help the firm lower its massive computing costs and gain more independence from chip suppliers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.

The bug-testing completion and production timing have not been previously reported. Meta declined to comment.

AI Chip Deployment and Industry Impact

Augmenting GPU Infrastructure

The chip is aimed at augmenting the large quantities of graphics processing units (GPUs) used for AI applications that Meta purchases from Nvidia and AMD.

However, adopting the latest GPUs at a firm as large as Meta "has been a heavy lift, and it has cost us time," the memo showed.

AI Chip Release Timeline

Meta unveiled Iris under its technical name in March along with three other AI processors. It plans to launch a chip about every six months through 2027, whereas typically firms release AI chips at intervals of a year or more.

Scaling Computing Power and Infrastructure

Seven Gigawatts of Computing in 2026

SEVEN GIGAWATTS OF COMPUTING IN 2026

Meta this year plans to deploy seven gigawatts of computing infrastructure, the memo showed. It plans to double that number in 2027, the memo said.

Investment in AI Infrastructure

The firm expects to spend as much as $145 billion on AI infrastructure this year, a significant portion of Big Tech's more than $700 billion projected outlay on the technology.

Securing Long-Term Supply Agreements

To expand computing infrastructure, Meta has secured long-term, multi-year supply agreements, the memo showed. Those include agreements with Samsung Electronics for memory chips, Sandisk for flash storage and Sumitomo Electric for fiber-optic equipment.

Such long-term agreements have become critical for data center expansion targets amid a memory chip shortage that has prompted companies such as Apple to raise prices.

Sandisk declined to comment. Samsung Electronics and Sumitomo Electric did not respond to requests for comment.

Chip Market Trends and Economic Impact

Components such as memory and AI chips have experienced a surge in demand as tech companies race to expand data centers to keep pace with AI's thirst for computing power.

Memory and other chip prices have risen rapidly and substantially enough that "chipflation" has become a macroeconomic concern, Morgan Stanley analysts said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in New York, and Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s Iris AI chip enters production in September, reflecting rapid progress in its in‑house MTIA program and reducing reliance on Nvidia and AMD GPUs (testing took only six weeks) (sahmcapital.com).
  • The company plans to scale computing infrastructure from 7 GW in 2026 to 14 GW in 2027 and has raised its 2026 capex forecast to $125–145 billion to support AI expansion (tomshardware.com).
  • Meta is rolling out four generations of MTIA chips (MTIA 300, 400, 450, 500) on a six‑month cadence, leveraging partnerships with Broadcom and TSMC to accelerate deployment (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Meta begin manufacturing its AI chip?
Meta plans to start manufacturing its AI chip, code-named 'Iris', in September.
How much computing capacity is Meta targeting for its AI infrastructure?
Meta aims to boost computing power to 14 gigawatts by 2027.
What is the purpose of Meta's custom AI chip?
The custom AI chip is designed to improve the artificial intelligence powering Facebook and Instagram while reducing dependency on external suppliers.
Which companies are collaborating with Meta on the AI chip project?
Broadcom is helping with design, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is responsible for manufacturing.
How much is Meta projected to spend on AI infrastructure this year?
Meta expects to spend as much as $145 billion on AI infrastructure in 2024.

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