British Car Lobby Warns of £1.4bn Tariff Risk From Post-Brexit EU Rules

Tariff Threats and Implications for British Electric Vehicle Industry

Estimated Tariff Costs and Rules of Origin

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British electric vehicle makers will have to pay £1.4 billion ($1.85 billion) in tariffs if there is no solution on local content requirements - known as rules of origin - with the European Union, the country's main car lobby group estimated on Tuesday.

Impact of New Sourcing Rules

The imposition of the rules on the sourcing of parts, which was delayed once in 2023 and is now due to take effect from January, will trigger a 10% tariff on 70% of battery electric and plug-in hybrid models traded with the EU, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

Trade Value and Competitiveness Concerns

The British-EU battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle trade - estimated at £16.4 billion - faces a risk from such an enforcement, which the SMMT says would make "many of these crucial models less competitive and less affordable."

Market Relationships and Industry Reactions

Importance of UK-EU EV Trade

Britain and the EU are each other's largest market for exports of EVs, which are being encouraged as an alternative to carbon-emitting internal combustion engine vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel.

Previous Extensions and Industry Warnings

The previous extension had come after some carmakers threatened to close their plants in Britain.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M and Nick Carey; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)