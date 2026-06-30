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British car lobby group warns of £1.4 billion potential hit from post-Brexit rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British car lobby group warns of £1.4 billion potential hit from post-Brexit rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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British Car Lobby Warns of £1.4bn Tariff Risk From Post-Brexit EU Rules

Tariff Threats and Implications for British Electric Vehicle Industry

Estimated Tariff Costs and Rules of Origin

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British electric vehicle makers will have to pay £1.4 billion ($1.85 billion) in tariffs if there is no solution on local content requirements - known as rules of origin - with the European Union, the country's main car lobby group estimated on Tuesday.

Impact of New Sourcing Rules

The imposition of the rules on the sourcing of parts, which was delayed once in 2023 and is now due to take effect from January, will trigger a 10% tariff on 70% of battery electric and plug-in hybrid models traded with the EU, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

Trade Value and Competitiveness Concerns

The British-EU battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle trade - estimated at £16.4 billion - faces a risk from such an enforcement, which the SMMT says would make "many of these crucial models less competitive and less affordable."

Market Relationships and Industry Reactions

Importance of UK-EU EV Trade

Britain and the EU are each other's largest market for exports of EVs, which are being encouraged as an alternative to carbon-emitting internal combustion engine vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel.

Previous Extensions and Industry Warnings

The previous extension had come after some carmakers threatened to close their plants in Britain.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M and Nick Carey; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Without a resolution on rules of origin, UK EV exports to the EU could incur £1.4 billion in tariffs, impacting 70% of battery electric and plug‑in hybrid models (10% tariff on £16.4 billion trade)
  • The rules of origin regime — delayed previously but now slated to apply from January — requires high UK/EU local content for vehicles and batteries to avoid tariffs
  • Industry urges further delay or negotiation, highlighting insufficient European battery supply chain readiness and potential risk to UK‑EU EV trade and green transition

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial risk do British electric vehicle makers face due to post-Brexit rules?
They could pay £1.4 billion in tariffs if there is no agreement on local content requirements with the EU.
What are the 'rules of origin' in the context of UK-EU car trade?
Rules of origin determine the percentage of parts sourced locally to qualify for tariff-free trade between the UK and EU.
How much of UK-EU electric and hybrid vehicle trade is at risk?
Around 70% of battery electric and plug-in hybrid models traded with the EU are at risk of 10% tariffs.
When are the new EU rules for local content in car manufacturing set to take effect?
The rules are scheduled to take effect from January, following a previous delay in 2023.
Why is the UK car industry concerned about the tariffs?
The tariffs could make British-made electric vehicles less competitive and less affordable in the EU market.

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