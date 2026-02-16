Finance
UK's Rosebank Industries in talks for $3 billion US acquisitions, Sky News reports
Feb 16 (Reuters) - British investment firm Rosebank Industries is in talks to acquire two U.S.-based portfolio companies owned by private equity firm American Securities, CPM, and MW Industries, in a deal worth up to 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion), Sky News reported on Monday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
($1 = 0.7323 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
