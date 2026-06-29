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UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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UK Defence Investment Plan Prioritises £5 Billion for Drones and Modern Warfare Tech

Britain Unveils New Defence Investment Plan Amid Rising Threats

By Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain will unveil its long-delayed Defence Investment Plan on Tuesday, prioritising £5 billion of investment in drones and a focus on autonomous systems, to try to modernise and build up its depleted armed forces at a time of rising threats.

Political Turmoil and Financial Challenges

The blueprint faced last-minute wrangling after former defence minister John Healey resigned earlier this month with a scathing critique of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's inability to raise the finances needed to keep the country safe from threats.

Starmer has since then said he will also quit, with his replacement likely to take office within weeks, making the DIP one of the prime minister's final policy announcements.

Plan Focuses on Technology for Modern Warfare

Shift Towards Autonomous Systems

His plan will focus on attack drones, autonomous systems and uncrewed ships and submarines, favouring technology over warships, to reflect the reality of modern warfare as seen in Ukraine, according to a statement released on Monday.

"This game-changing investment will strengthen our Armed Forces," Starmer said before a major speech on Tuesday when the plan will be published in full.

Defence Spending Commitments

He has promised to raise defence spending to 3% of national output in the next parliament, from the 2.6% it is expected to reach next year, after a defence review in 2025 said Britain needed to shift to "war-fighting readiness".

Funding Gap and Industry Concerns

But defence chiefs have said there is still a £28 billion funding gap over the next four years, and the government statement did not provide details of how far the DIP would go to meeting the shortfall, closely watched by those in the industry.

Drone Warfare

Impact of Uncrewed Systems

Britain's new defence minister, Dan Jarvis, a former British Army Major, said uncrewed systems were defining modern warfare, and the DIP he has helped reshape in recent weeks would ensure soldiers get what they need faster.

Ukraine uses 200,000 drones a month in its war against Russia, and technology innovations happen within weeks, not the years taken to develop the large platforms which have been the main feature of British security in the post-Cold War era.

Delays and International Reactions

The nine-month delay in publishing the plan has stymied investment in what should be a boom industry, companies say, and has led to some private criticism abroad as to whether Britain was either willing or able to boost defence spending.

Global Context and Strategic Shifts

Starmer will attend the NATO summit in Ankara from July 7 to 8, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and dozens of other leaders of alliance members, at a time when Europe is trying to come to terms with the U.S. pivot away from protecting it.

Earlier this year, Britain, which until World War Two had the largest navy in the world, was left exposed when it was unable to immediately deploy an advanced warship to Cyprus after its air base there was hit by an Iranian-made drone.

Future of the Royal Navy and Defence Procurement

The government had already said on Sunday it would scrap plans to replace its ageing destroyers and will instead procure at least six "Common Combat Vessels" to serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems, while Jarvis has also announced new high-speed boats for commandos.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • £5 billion investment prioritises attack drones, autonomous systems and uncrewed vessels to modernise UK armed forces amid rising threats.
  • The Royal Navy will scrap Type 83 destroyers and procure at least six Common Combat Vessels as command hubs for uncrewed air, surface and subsurface systems, enabling a ‘hybrid Navy’ model.
  • Despite pledges to boost defence spending to 3 % of GDP, a £28 billion shortfall remains; this plan is a late-term pivot by Prime Minister Starmer and successor Dan Jarvis.
  • The shift reflects lessons from Ukraine and emphasizes rapid, cost-effective procurement; it also supports domestic industry and upcoming NATO engagements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the UK's new Defence Investment Plan?
The plan prioritises £5 billion for drones and autonomous military systems, focusing on modern warfare technology.
How does the Defence Investment Plan address Britain's funding gap?
The plan highlights technology upgrades, but defence chiefs note a £28 billion gap remains over the next four years.
Why is the Defence Investment Plan significant for the UK armed forces?
It aims to modernise and strengthen the armed forces by shifting emphasis to drones and autonomous systems instead of traditional warships.
Which specific technologies are being prioritised?
Attack drones, uncrewed ships and submarines, and high-speed boats for commandos are key priorities under the new plan.
How does this plan affect UK defence industry investment?
A nine-month delay in the plan stymied industry investment, but the new focus on drones is expected to boost the sector.

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