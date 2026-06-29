CVC Capital Partners Acquires Clevertech in €800 Million Deal
Acquisition Details and Strategic Implications
Overview of the Acquisition
MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Italian industrial automation company Clevertech from the Reggiani family, it said on Monday.
About Clevertech
• Founded in 1987 and based near Reggio Emilia, Clevertech designs and manufactures automation systems for the packaging industry.
Transaction Structure
• Under the deal, CVC will acquire 100% of Clevertech from family holding company REFA, while REFA will reinvest for a minority stake alongside CVC.
Financial Terms
• No financial terms were disclosed but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the transactions valued the company around €800 million ($912.48 million) including debt.
Clevertech Financial Performance
• Clevertech reported 2025 revenue of €236 million and EBITDA of more than €70 million.
Investment Vehicle
• The investment will be made through CVC Capital Partners IX.
Leadership and Advisory Roles
Management Continuity
• Founder Giuseppe Reggiani will remain chairman and chief executive officer.
CVC Investment Leadership
• Giorgio De Palma is the CVC partner leading the investment.
Advisors to the Deal
• REFA was advised by J.P. Morgan, while UBS advised CVC.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Barbara Lewis)