CVC Capital Partners Acquires Clevertech in €800 Million Deal

Acquisition Details and Strategic Implications

Overview of the Acquisition

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Italian industrial automation company Clevertech from the Reggiani family, it said on Monday.

About Clevertech

• Founded in 1987 and based near Reggio Emilia, Clevertech designs and manufactures automation systems for the packaging industry.

Transaction Structure

• Under the deal, CVC will acquire 100% of Clevertech from family holding company REFA, while REFA will reinvest for a minority stake alongside CVC.

Financial Terms

• No financial terms were disclosed but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the transactions valued the company around €800 million ($912.48 million) including debt.

Clevertech Financial Performance

• Clevertech reported 2025 revenue of €236 million and EBITDA of more than €70 million.

Investment Vehicle

• The investment will be made through CVC Capital Partners IX.

Leadership and Advisory Roles

Management Continuity

• Founder Giuseppe Reggiani will remain chairman and chief executive officer.

CVC Investment Leadership

• Giorgio De Palma is the CVC partner leading the investment.

Advisors to the Deal

• REFA was advised by J.P. Morgan, while UBS advised CVC.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Barbara Lewis)