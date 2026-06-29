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CVC buys Italy's packaging automation company Clevertech 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions private equity Industrial Automation

CVC Capital Partners Acquires Clevertech in €800 Million Deal

Acquisition Details and Strategic Implications

Overview of the Acquisition

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Italian industrial automation company Clevertech from the Reggiani family, it said on Monday.

About Clevertech

• Founded in 1987 and based near Reggio Emilia, Clevertech designs and manufactures automation systems for the packaging industry.

Transaction Structure

• Under the deal, CVC will acquire 100% of Clevertech from family holding company REFA, while REFA will reinvest for a minority stake alongside CVC.

Financial Terms

• No financial terms were disclosed but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the transactions valued the company around €800 million ($912.48 million) including debt.

Clevertech Financial Performance

• Clevertech reported 2025 revenue of €236 million and EBITDA of more than €70 million.

Investment Vehicle

• The investment will be made through CVC Capital Partners IX.

Leadership and Advisory Roles

Management Continuity

• Founder Giuseppe Reggiani will remain chairman and chief executive officer.

CVC Investment Leadership

• Giorgio De Palma is the CVC partner leading the investment.

Advisors to the Deal

• REFA was advised by J.P. Morgan, while UBS advised CVC.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Clevertech, founded in 1987 near Reggio Emilia, is a leading maker of front-line and end-of-line packaging automation systems, exporting up to 95 % of its output and serving sectors like food & beverage, home‑care and pet‑food. (clevertech-group.com)
  • The company reported approximately €236 million in revenue and over €70 million in EBITDA for 2025; some reports even suggest annual revenue around €250 million and EBITDA near €78 million. (italypostimprese.it)
  • CVC’s acquisition will be executed via its ninth flagship fund (CVC Capital Partners IX); the Reggiani family reinvests for a minority stake, with founder Giuseppe Reggiani remaining at the helm and CVC partner Giorgio De Palma leading the deal. (cvc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired Italian packaging automation company Clevertech?
CVC Capital Partners acquired Italian industrial automation company Clevertech.
What is the estimated value of the Clevertech acquisition?
The acquisition is valued at around €800 million including debt.
Who will retain a minority stake in Clevertech post-acquisition?
The Reggiani family holding company REFA will reinvest for a minority stake alongside CVC.
Will Clevertech’s leadership change after the acquisition?
Founder Giuseppe Reggiani will remain chairman and chief executive officer.
Which advisors supported the deal for CVC and REFA?
UBS advised CVC, while J.P. Morgan advised REFA.

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