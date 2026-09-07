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Another rate hike, just for insurance: Five questions for the ECB - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Another rate hike, just for insurance: Five questions for the ECB

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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ECB Rate Hike: Five Market Questions Amid Inflation and Energy Price Rises

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Stefano Rebaudo

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) -

Key Market Questions as ECB Faces Inflation and Energy Price Pressures

The European Central Bank is widely expected to hike interest rates on Thursday, erring on the side of caution as the U.S.-Iran war drags on, keeping oil prices high and raising inflation again.

Brent crude has risen over the last month, while European gas prices have hit their highest since early 2023.

Here are five key questions for markets:

1. Is a September Rate Hike a Done Deal?

Yes, basically.

Sources told Reuters the ECB is ready to raise rates again in September, echoing the minutes of the July meeting.

Traders have fully priced in a quarter-point move to 2.5% as the latest data shows euro zone inflation rose back above 3% in August on higher energy costs.

Expert Opinion on the Rate Hike

"We expect the ECB to hike rates by 25 basis points. Another insurance rate hike," said ING's global head of macro Carsten Brzeski. "Or for those who don’t like this term: a dovish rate hike."

2. Will It Hike Again After September?

Policymakers have little appetite to signal further rate increases.

Still, traders anticipate a high chance of another move by December and one more next year, again reflecting energy costs.

Most economists reckon the room for further rises is limited because this could hurt economic growth and those polled by Reuters think the ECB will be done after September.

Inflation and Labour Market Trends

For now there are no signs that energy-driven inflation is broadening, economists say. Services inflation, for example, dropped despite August's overall jump in price growth.

More crucially, the labour market is soft and wage growth is still slowing.

Investor Concerns

"The hot topics for investors will be comments about indirect (inflation) effects and second round effects, how intensely and with what time delay energy prices will eventually translate into core inflation," said Commerzbank economist Marco Wagner.

"There is a lot of uncertainty around that."

3. What Will New ECB Projections Show?

Economists expect the inflation and growth forecasts to remain broadly unchanged, although some anticipate GDP estimates could be nudged higher.

While high gas and oil prices keep upward pressure on inflation, recent data suggests the economy has held up better than anticipated.

Business Activity and Growth Forecasts

Euro zone business activity continues to post solid growth, S&P Global data for August showed, matching its pace from July which was the fastest this year.

"They (the ECB) will probably revise up their 2026 growth forecast slightly," said SEB macro economist Pia Fromlet.

4. What Does the U.S. Selling Euros to Buy Yen Mean for the ECB?

Well, not much directly for ECB policy.

But along with a recent U.S. Treasury bond-buying intervention, it worries European central bankers as a sign of more interventionist U.S. policy that breaks with norms, sources told Reuters.

European officials also said they were annoyed the U.S. did not give them a customary heads-up that sales of euros, not dollars, were part of the yen-bolstering intervention.

Historical Context and Reactions

"The last time there was a global coordinated intervention in the yen was after the (2011) Fukushima earthquake and tsunami - I recall ECB did the euro/yen intervention then," said Barclays head of euro rates strategy Rohan Khanna. "So I feel the grievance is more to do with being blindsided."

5. What Does the Bond Selloff Mean for the ECB?

Rising global borrowing costs, which have gathered momentum recently on resurgent energy prices and persistent concern about high government debt, have tightened financial conditions, doing some of the ECB's work.

Ten-year borrowing costs in France, which faces a particularly perilous annual budget battle, and Italy, are up around 65 bps each this year. Germany's have climbed 50 bps.

Central Bank Responses

All big central banks are likely to face questions about the impact of rising global bond yields, said Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street.

ECB's Approach to Bond Markets

"The ECB is always careful in how it talks about long-dated bonds and is likely to stress that only if the moves are out of line with the fundamentals are they likely to act," he said.

"That doesn't seem to be the case."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB poised for a second rate rise in September—the shortest hiking cycle since 2011—raising the rate from 2.25 % to 2.50 %, largely as insurance against rising energy‑led inflation (investing.com).
  • European gas prices have surged to their highest since early 2023—TTF futures now above €73–75/MWh—and Brent crude is back over $90–95/bbl, underscoring the energy shock’s persistence (brusselstimes.com).
  • Reuters polls suggest that while a September hike is largely priced in, most economists expect it to be the last, with core inflation showing limited broadening and the ECB cautious not to derail growth, supported by June projections showing inflation peaking at 3.4 % late 2026 (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a September ECB rate hike certain?
Yes, markets and traders have fully priced in a September ECB rate hike of 25 basis points, mainly due to rising euro zone inflation driven by higher energy costs.
Will the ECB continue to raise rates after September?
Most economists believe further rate hikes are limited, but traders see a high chance of one more move by December, depending on energy prices and inflation.
What will the ECB's new projections likely show?
Economists expect inflation and growth forecasts to stay roughly unchanged, though the ECB may slightly revise up 2026 GDP estimates based on recent economic resilience.
How does U.S. euro-to-yen intervention affect the ECB?
Direct policy impacts are minimal, but European officials are concerned by unexpected U.S. interventions, which could signal a shift in global monetary policy practices.
What is the impact of the bond selloff on the ECB?
Rising global borrowing costs are tightening financial conditions in Europe, which helps the ECB's objectives but raises questions about the long-term implications for markets.

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