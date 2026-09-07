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Analysis-Ship fuel shortage looms as refiners strained by war favour other products - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Ship fuel shortage looms as refiners strained by war favour other products

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Global Ship Fuel Oil Shortage Expected as Refineries Shift Focus

Fuel Oil Supply Crunch and Its Global Impact

By Enes Tunagur and Jeslyn Lerh

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A shortage of fuel oil used in ships and power plants looms in the third quarter as refiners increasingly squeezed by wars that have disrupted both crude processing and tanker traffic prioritise output of diesel and other products at its expense.

While crude oil has avoided major price spikes in recent months, refined product prices have soared as strikes damage refineries in Russia and the Middle East and curbs on ship traffic choke flows. China has also cut refining capacity and exports to avoid burning stocks.

Rising Costs and Regional Impacts

Tightening supply threatens to further raise costs for shipowners and power generators already dealing with war-related disruptions. Higher bunker fuel costs could also in turn feed into shipping rates.

Asia will be hardest-hit as it is most reliant on Gulf flows disrupted by the Iran war, with Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, importing more than half its nearly 1 million barrels a day of demand, according to import data from Kpler. Consultancy Rystad has a similar outlook.

The deficit is expected to hit 218,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, consultancy Energy Aspects has forecast, the first shortfall it has estimated since the third quarter of 2025, when it was a marginal 6,000 bpd.

Expert Analysis on Supply Disruption

"Due to the protracted supply disruption in the Middle East, we expect fuel oil supply to remain critically tight in the third quarter," Rystad analyst Valerie Panopio told Reuters.

Fuel oil joins gasoline, diesel and jet fuel among the refined products struggling to keep up with demand. U.S. diesel prices hit record highs on Friday as renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries increased supply disruptions.

Refinery Shifts and Market Reactions

Refiners opting to produce some of those other products to tap fatter profits has meant fuel oil has been hit harder.

Nigeria’s 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery, for example, has ramped up diesel, gasoline and jet fuel exports, while its fuel oil exports have dropped, according to Kpler.

Dangote and other refineries can use fuel oil as feedstock in secondary refining units to make other fuels.

Inventory Trends and Analyst Insights

"Record-low gasoline and diesel inventories will incentivise refiners globally to maximise secondary unit runs with more fuel oil feedstock barrels, in turn tightening fuel oil balances," Energy Aspects analyst Royston Huan said.

Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub hit their lowest level in nearly five years on August 27. U.S. East Coast distillate inventories, which include diesel, fell to a record low in the week to August 28.

Price Surge in Key Bunker Hubs

Singapore's Soaring Fuel Oil Prices

PRICE UP 76% IN TOP HUB SINGAPORE

Fuel oil storage levels and prices already reflect the pressure.

Stocks are some 30% below three-year seasonal averages in top hubs Singapore, Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and Fujairah, data compiled by Reuters shows.

Shipping Route Changes and Demand

Ships sailing longer routes to avoid key oil chokepoint the Bab el-Mandeb strait or the Red Sea altogether due to threats by Houthi militants also increase demand, Panopio noted.

The price of the main shipping fuel, very low sulphur fuel oil, is up 76% since the Iran war started to just under $825 a metric ton, or $130 a barrel, in Singapore as of September 1, data from bunker price platform ZeroNorth shows.

That outstrips a 40% rise in benchmark Brent crude oil in the same period.

Production Hits in Russia and the Middle East

Russian Refinery Output and Exports

HITS TO RUSSIA, MIDDLE EAST OUTPUT

Ukrainian drone attacks have affected Russia’s refinery output, with its fuel oil exports in August hitting a record low 591,000 bpd, down from an average of over 860,000 bpd in 2025, according to Kpler data going back to 2017.

Middle East Export Declines

Middle East fuel oil exports were down by 45% year on year to an average of 447,000 barrels per day in March-August, Kpler data showed.

Refinery outages in the Middle East have included the Al-Zour refinery in Kuwait, a top fuel oil exporter, which has only exported one 26,000 bpd cargo since March versus around 191,000 bpd in January-February, Kpler data showed.

(Reporting by Enes Tunagur in London and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; Editing by Alex Lawler, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Fuel‑oil supply tightening in Q3 — Energy Aspects forecasts a 218,000 bpd shortfall, first since 2025.
  • Marine fuel stocks around key hubs are ~30% below seasonal norms; very low‑sulphur bunker prices jumped ~76% in Singapore.
  • Refiners are shifting fuel‑oil into higher‑margin products like diesel and jet, squeezing shipping fuel even as crude prices stay muted.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a looming shortage of ship fuel oil?
Refiners are prioritizing diesel and gasoline production due to war-related disruptions and higher profits, reducing fuel oil output.
How are global shipping rates affected by the fuel oil shortage?
Higher bunker fuel costs due to supply shortages may lead to increased shipping rates for shipowners and power generators.
Which regions are most impacted by the fuel oil shortfall?
Asia is hardest-hit, especially Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, due to disruptions in Gulf fuel oil flows.
What factors have disrupted global refinery operations?
Strikes, war, drone attacks, and curbed ship traffic, particularly in Russia, the Middle East, and China, have disrupted refinery operations.
How much have ship fuel oil prices increased in Singapore?
Very low sulphur fuel oil prices have risen 76% since the Iran war started, reaching nearly $825 per metric ton.

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