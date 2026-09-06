UK Permanent Role Hiring Increases for First Time Since Sept 2022
Signs of Recovery in the UK Jobs Market
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's jobs market showed signs of recovery in August as permanent staff placements rose for the first time since September 2022, according to a survey published on Monday.
Permanent Job Placements Data
The monthly gauge of permanent job placements from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG rose to 50.5 from the no change level of 50.0 in July.
Key Survey Findings
Temporary Billings and Vacancies
• Temporary billings increased at the second-fastest pace in more than three years
• Vacancies fell again, showing a contraction in the jobs market overall, but the pace of shrinkage was the second-weakest in nearly two years
Candidate Availability and Salaries
• Candidate availability rose at fastest pace in three months, due in part to redundancies
• Starting salaries for permanent roles grew by the most since January
Industry Commentary
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)