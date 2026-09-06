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UK recruiters see first rise in permanent role hiring since 2022 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK recruiters see first rise in permanent role hiring since 2022

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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UK Permanent Role Hiring Increases for First Time Since Sept 2022

Signs of Recovery in the UK Jobs Market

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's jobs market showed signs of recovery in August as permanent staff placements rose for the first time since September 2022, according to a survey published on Monday.

Permanent Job Placements Data

The monthly ​gauge of permanent job placements from the ​Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants ⁠KPMG rose to 50.5 from the no change level of 50.0 in July.

Key Survey Findings

Temporary Billings and Vacancies

• Temporary billings increased at the second-fastest pace in more than three years

• Vacancies fell again, showing a contraction in the jobs market overall, but the pace of shrinkage was the second-weakest in nearly two years

Candidate Availability and Salaries

• Candidate availability rose at fastest pace in three months, due in part to redundancies

• Starting salaries for permanent roles grew by the most since January

Industry Commentary

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Permanent placements rose to 50.5 in August, marking the first increase since September 2022. (kpmg.com)
  • Temporary billings surged at one of the strongest rates seen in over three years. (kpmg.com)
  • Vacancies continued to contract overall but at the second-weakest pace in nearly two years, while candidate availability climbed sharply as redundancies increased. (kpmg.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the REC and KPMG survey reveal about UK permanent job placements?
The survey showed permanent staff placements in the UK rose for the first time since September 2022.
How did temporary job billings change in August?
Temporary billings increased at the second-fastest pace in more than three years.
Did UK job market vacancies increase or decrease?
Vacancies continued to fall, but the pace of shrinkage was the second-weakest in nearly two years.
What caused the increase in candidate availability?
Candidate availability rose at the fastest pace in three months, partly due to redundancies.
How did starting salaries for permanent roles change?
Starting salaries for permanent positions grew by the most since January.

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