UK Permanent Role Hiring Increases for First Time Since Sept 2022

Signs of Recovery in the UK Jobs Market

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's jobs market showed signs of recovery in August as permanent staff placements rose for the first time since September 2022, according to a survey published on Monday.

Permanent Job Placements Data

The monthly ​gauge of permanent job placements from the ​Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants ⁠KPMG rose to 50.5 from the no change level of 50.0 in July.

Key Survey Findings

Temporary Billings and Vacancies

• Temporary billings increased at the second-fastest pace in more than three years

• Vacancies fell again, showing a contraction in the jobs market overall, but the pace of shrinkage was the second-weakest in nearly two years

Candidate Availability and Salaries

• Candidate availability rose at fastest pace in three months, due in part to redundancies

• Starting salaries for permanent roles grew by the most since January

Industry Commentary

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)