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Morning Bid: Diesel the real spoiler for US inflation doves - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Diesel the real spoiler for US inflation doves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Diesel Prices May Spoil US Inflation Hopes as Markets Eye Fed Rates

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Asian Markets and Tech Sector Performance

It's been a patchy start to the week with tech leading Asian shares higher, while European and Wall Street futures barely budge. Semiconductor makers' stocks drove the Nikkei up 2% or so, while South Korea's Kospi climbed around 3% to 6,900.

Influence of Goldman Sachs and US Public Holiday

Some traders pointed to an uber-bullish outlook from Goldman Sachs predicting a further 75% rise in the Kospi to 12,000, though that has been a longstanding call. It might help that with the U.S. having a public holiday on Monday, it's safe to buy tech stocks without worrying that Wall Street will tip everything into the red.

Geopolitical Tensions in the Gulf

The AI craze also helped distract from the deadlock in the Gulf where Tehran said it will announce a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, after U.S. forces hit three Iranian tankers and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy ships.

Commodities and Inflation Concerns

Brent is up 0.6% or so at $96.85 a barrel, while U.S. crude firmed to $92.10. That's not good news for diesel prices, which hit record highs last week. That's the fuel that matters most for transport, shipping, farming and manufacturing.

Impact on US Inflation and Federal Reserve Policy

This inflationary pulse raises the stakes for the August U.S. CPI report on Friday where any rise in core inflation above 0.2% would pile pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates this month. Fed funds futures are around 57% for a September move, 70% for October and fully priced for December.

Political Reactions in the US

A high CPI reading would certainly not be welcomed by President Donald Trump, who last week threatened to cut off trade with countries running a trade surplus with the United States should the Fed not slash interest rates as he wanted.

European Political and Economic Developments

Then again, Europe has political troubles of its own as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, though it was still short of a majority.

Euro and ECB Rate Decisions

The euro is little changed so far at $1.1608, but German bunds could come under pressure should the AfD look like actually taking power.

The ECB is considered certain to raise rates to 2.50% when it meets on Thursday, so the focus is on what is said about the chance of a further tightening. The majority of analysts believe this will be the last hike of the cycle, but markets are fully priced for at least 2.75%.

Currency Markets and Bank of Japan Outlook

The dollar is flat at 156.21 yen, having fallen over 2% last week amid all the chatter about the possibility of a more hawkish Bank of Japan.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- EU Sentix investor confidence for September and final Q2 GDP and employment

- German industrial output for July

- UK house prices and BRC retail sales

(Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. diesel averaged a record $5.85 per gallon last week, underscoring inflation pressure through higher transport costs (apnews.com)
  • Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a bullish 12‑month KOSPI target of 12,000, citing a semiconductor super‑cycle driving earnings (en.sedaily.com)
  • In Germany’s Saxony‑Anhalt state election, the far‑right AfD surged into first place, heightening concerns over political risk in Europe (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are diesel prices important for US inflation?
Diesel is crucial for transport, shipping, farming, and manufacturing. Rising diesel prices increase costs, contributing to higher inflation.
How could a rise in CPI affect Federal Reserve decisions?
If core inflation rises above 0.2%, the Federal Reserve may feel pressure to hike interest rates further to combat inflation.
What is the outlook for global markets according to the article?
Tech shares are leading gains in Asia, while uncertainty remains in Europe and the US due to political and inflationary pressures.
What factors are impacting oil prices currently?
Geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and US-Iran conflicts are contributing to higher Brent and US crude prices, impacting diesel costs.

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