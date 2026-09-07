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Deutsche Bank expects ECB to extend rate hikes through December - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank expects ECB to extend rate hikes through December

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Anticipates Further ECB Rate Hikes as Energy Risks Persist

Deutsche Bank Revises ECB Rate Forecast Amid Ongoing Energy Concerns

Updated Interest Rate Expectations

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank now expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in December in addition to a September hike, as persistent energy risks keep pressure on the inflation outlook.

Previous Forecasts and Changing Assumptions

The research arm of the bank had previously expected interest rates to peak at 2.5%, only slightly above the ECB's current deposit facility rate of 2.25%, based on forecasts that the energy price shock would be short-lived and economic growth would be weaker.

It now sees those assumptions being challenged, it said in a note on Friday.

Factors Influencing ECB Policy Decisions

Geopolitical and Labour Market Considerations

Although a prolonged Iran conflict poses upside risks to inflation, euro zone labour market conditions remain relatively soft and there is little evidence so far of broader price pressures feeding into wage growth.

Terminal Rate Projections

Potential Scenarios for ECB Rates

While the brokerage now sees 2.75% as the more likely terminal rate, it said that faster geopolitical easing and weaker growth could cap rates at 2.5%, while a move above 3% lacks justification without broader inflation pressures.

Market Consensus and Upcoming ECB Announcement

The revised forecast aligns with a growing number of brokerages that expect further ECB tightening this year, underscoring expectations that borrowing costs in the euro zone will remain higher for longer as growth holds up and energy risks linger.

The ECB's next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for September 10, when it is widely expected to hike rates.

(Reporting by Joel Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • The bank raised its terminal rate forecast to 2.75%, reflecting prolonged energy price pressure and stronger growth supported by AI and defense investment (finvaulta.com).
  • This marks a shift from earlier expectations of a short-lived energy shock and weaker growth, which had capped peak rates at 2.5% (finvaulta.com).
  • Deutsche Bank’s outlook aligns with broader market sentiment for further ECB tightening—especially given the Federal Reserve’s caution and elevated inflation dynamics (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Deutsche Bank expect the ECB to extend rate hikes?
Deutsche Bank cites persistent energy risks and ongoing inflation pressures as reasons for expecting the ECB to extend its rate hikes through December.
How did energy prices influence Deutsche Bank's outlook?
The ongoing energy price shock challenged prior assumptions of milder inflation, leading Deutsche Bank to expect more aggressive ECB rate hikes.
When is the ECB expected to announce its next monetary policy decision?
The ECB's next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for September 10.

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