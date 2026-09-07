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Australia's right-wing One Nation party proposes pension shake-up to boost take-home pay

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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One Nation Proposes Redirecting Pension Contributions to Raise Take-Home Pay

One Nation's Pension Policy Proposal and Political Reactions

By Renju Jose

Details of the Proposed Pension Contribution Changes

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia's hard-right One Nation party, which has surged in recent polls, on Monday proposed redirecting a portion of people's future pension contributions to take-home pay, a move criticised by the ruling centre-left Labor party.

Eligibility and Mechanism of the Policy

People who pay rent or a mortgage should be able to choose to shift one-quarter of their future compulsory pension contributions to their pay packets for up to three years, with the extra pay taxed under concessional rates instead of the higher personal rate, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said.

Expected Financial Impact on Workers

"One Nation wants to give people some breathing room ... you get more of your own money in your pocket when you need it," Hanson said in a statement.

A full-time worker earning about A$90,500 ($65,232) in a year would receive around A$2,300 more after tax under One Nation's policy, Hanson said. Employers would continue to make the compulsory 12% contribution.

Political Context and Public Response

Founded in 1997, One Nation was long seen as a fringe party, but Hanson's hard line on immigration has drawn more support in recent polls.

Recent Poll Results

A widely watched Newspoll by The Australian newspaper, released on August 30, showed One Nation's primary vote up 1 point to 30% compared to the previous poll, ahead of Labor at 29% and the opposition Liberal-National Coalition at 19%.

Voter Concerns and Economic Factors

Higher living costs, largely driven by rising fuel prices, have squeezed families, with voters ranking living expenses along with immigration as their top priorities in polls.

Government Criticism and Economic Implications

Treasurer Jim Chalmers called One Nation's policy "a full-frontal attack" on the retirement savings of workers, and said the next national election, expected in 2028, would be a referendum on Australia's pension sector, which is worth about A$4.5 trillion.

Potential Long-Term Effects on Retirement Savings

"(This is) a recipe to make Australian workers tens of thousands of dollars worse off in retirement," he said, adding that the losses from compound interest will outweigh the policy's short-term financial benefits.

($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • One Nation’s plan allows workers to divert a quarter of future compulsory superannuation contributions into their pay packets for up to three years, taxed at concessional rates to boost immediate income.
  • A full‑time worker earning around A$90,500 would see approximately A$2,300 more after tax under this proposal, according to party leader Pauline Hanson.
  • Treasurer Jim Chalmers warns the policy threatens long‑term retirement savings and warns the next election (expected in 2028) could become a ‘referendum’ on Australia’s A$4.5 trillion superannuation system.

Frequently Asked Questions

What pension policy has One Nation proposed?
One Nation suggests allowing renters or mortgage holders to redirect one-quarter of their compulsory pension contributions into their pay for up to three years.
How much extra take-home pay could workers receive under the plan?
A full-time worker earning about A$90,500 per year would get approximately A$2,300 more after tax according to One Nation.
What are the criticisms of One Nation's pension policy?
The Labor party claims the policy would harm workers' retirement savings, reducing the benefits of compound interest in the long term.
Why has support for One Nation increased recently?
Rising living costs and immigration concerns have led to increased voter support for One Nation in recent polls.
How much is Australia’s pension system worth?
Australia's pension sector is valued at around A$4.5 trillion.

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