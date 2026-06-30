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Ukraine hits Russia's Dubna satellite site for second time, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Ukraine Strikes Russia's Dubna Satellite Center for Second Time Amid War Campaign

Ukrainian Military Campaign Targets Russian Satellite Facilities

June 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region on Tuesday for the second time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, in a widening campaign of strikes targeting such facilities.

Details of the Dubna Satellite Center Strike

"Today, our long-range sanctions against Russia for this war once again reached the Dubna space communications center in the Moscow region," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, referring to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory.

Strategic Importance of the Dubna Site

Zelenskiy said the site, located more than 500 km (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, was used for reconnaissance and for coordinating the activities of Russia's forces in Ukraine.

Previous Attacks and Ongoing Operations

It also came under Ukrainian attack last week, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said.

Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian forces had recently struck four similar Russian centres in the Moscow and Vladimir regions.

Ukraine's Broader War Strategy

40-Day Campaign to Influence Russia

Last week, the Ukrainian president said he had approved a 40-day campaign to "influence" Russia to end its war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Impact on Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian military and energy infrastructure in recent months, contributing to fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine struck Russia’s Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region again on June 30, targeting a key hub over 500 km from the border, used for military reconnaissance and coordination (devdiscourse.com).
  • Analysis confirmed damage to the 32‑metre MARK‑IV antenna’s hardware‑module complex and adjacent technical and administrative buildings, hitting core command-and‑control infrastructure (babel.ua).
  • The strike is part of President Zelenskiy’s approved 40‑day long‑range operation aimed at influencing Russia to end the war, signaling intensified deep‑strike strategy in recent weeks (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What Russian site did Ukraine target for the second time?
Ukraine's military struck the Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region for the second time.
Why is Ukraine targeting satellite communications centers in Russia?
Ukraine targets these centers as they are used for reconnaissance and coordinating Russian military activities in Ukraine.
How far is the Dubna satellite site from the Ukrainian border?
The Dubna site is located more than 500 km (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
What impact have recent Ukrainian strikes had on Russia?
Recent strikes by Ukraine have contributed to fuel shortages in parts of Russia by targeting military and energy infrastructure.
How long is Ukraine's new campaign against Russian infrastructure expected to last?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has approved a 40-day campaign to influence Russia to end the war.

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