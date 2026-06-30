Ukraine Strikes Russia's Dubna Satellite Center for Second Time Amid War Campaign

Ukrainian Military Campaign Targets Russian Satellite Facilities

June 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region on Tuesday for the second time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, in a widening campaign of strikes targeting such facilities.

Details of the Dubna Satellite Center Strike

"Today, our long-range sanctions against Russia for this war once again reached the Dubna space communications center in the Moscow region," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, referring to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory.

Strategic Importance of the Dubna Site

Zelenskiy said the site, located more than 500 km (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, was used for reconnaissance and for coordinating the activities of Russia's forces in Ukraine.

Previous Attacks and Ongoing Operations

It also came under Ukrainian attack last week, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said.

Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian forces had recently struck four similar Russian centres in the Moscow and Vladimir regions.

Ukraine's Broader War Strategy

40-Day Campaign to Influence Russia

Last week, the Ukrainian president said he had approved a 40-day campaign to "influence" Russia to end its war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Impact on Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian military and energy infrastructure in recent months, contributing to fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Ros Russell)