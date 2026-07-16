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Sterling hovers around two-month high as fiscal concerns ease - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling hovers around two-month high as fiscal concerns ease

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Sterling Holds Near Two-Month High as UK Fiscal Worries Recede

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

July 16 (Reuters) - Sterling hovered near its highest level in more than two months against the dollar, and edged lower versus the euro, as concerns over Britain's fiscal outlook faded.

Impact of UK Political Developments

Andy Burnham is expected to appoint interior minister Shabana Mahmood as finance minister when he becomes Britain's prime minister next week, rather than the more left-leaning energy minister, Ed Miliband, easing concerns about fiscal discipline. 

UK Economic Growth and Sector Analysis

Britain's economy eked out minimal growth in May as the services industry expanded but other sectors shrank, suggesting fragile confidence among businesses. 

Global Currency Trends

The greenback was little changed against major currencies as the impact of cooling inflation on U.S. rate expectations offset risks of a further spike in oil prices.

Sterling and Euro Movements

The pound was down 0.05% at $1.3533, after jumping 1.13% the day before to $1.3556, its highest level since May 12.

Market Reactions to Political Appointments

“For markets, a move away from Miliband as chancellor is likely to be seen as modestly supportive given his preference for greater fiscal expansion,” Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said.

Andy Burnham is expected to be formally sworn in as prime minister on July 20.

Fiscal Policy and Economic Prospects

Britain will need extra tax rises or spending cuts to prevent government debt spiralling higher from current levels, the Office for Budget Responsibility said last week. 

Productivity Growth and Long-Term Outlook

“Stronger trend productivity growth would enable the economy to grow somewhat faster before inflation begins to take off and makes it easier to generate sufficient tax revenue to fund public spending,” Andrew Wishart, UK economist at Berenberg, said.

“We don’t think that the policies new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has proposed so far will make much of a difference to the UK’s long-term growth prospects, but he might get lucky,” he added.

Wishart argued that the UK economy is not out of the woods, but a combination of resilient growth and flatlining employment implies that the pickup in productivity growth seen in 2025 has continued into 2026.

Euro and Sterling Exchange Rate Update

The euro rose 0.13% to 84.79 pence after falling 0.72% on Wednesday to 84.55 pence, the lowest level since June 10.

(reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling is holding close to its highest level since mid‑May at around $1.3556, before a slight pullback to $1.3533 following gains prompted by easing fiscal concerns.
  • Anticipated appointment of Shabana Mahmood as finance minister signals a shift toward fiscal prudence, reportedly alleviating market alarm regarding future government spending.
  • UK’s May figures showed minimal growth—services sector expansion offset by declines elsewhere—pointing to fragile economic momentum, while U.S. dollar remained stable amid mixed inflation and commodity price influences

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling near a two-month high?
Sterling is near a two-month high as concerns over the UK's fiscal outlook have faded and markets anticipate less aggressive fiscal expansion under the new leadership.
Who is expected to be appointed as the UK's finance minister?
Shabana Mahmood is expected to be appointed as the finance minister when Andy Burnham becomes prime minister.
How did Britain’s economy perform in May?
Britain's economy saw minimal growth in May, with the services industry expanding while other sectors shrank.
What are the expectations for UK government debt?
The Office for Budget Responsibility suggests Britain will need extra tax rises or spending cuts to prevent government debt from rising further.

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