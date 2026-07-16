Ukraine Parliament Appoints Sergii Koretskyi as Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict
Parliamentary Appointment and Koretskyi's Priorities
Background of the Appointment
KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to appoint energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as prime minister, the third since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.
Koretskyi's Professional Experience
Koretskyi, previously CEO of the state energy giant Naftogaz, was praised by lawmakers as a capable and efficient manager. He received 289 votes in favour.
Key Priorities Outlined by Koretskyi
Addressing parliament before the vote, Koretskyi said that Ukraine's defence, economic stability and integration into the European Union were his key priorities.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Olena Harmash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)