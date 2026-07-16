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Headlines

Ukraine parliament approves energy executive Koretskyi as new PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Ukraine Parliament Appoints Sergii Koretskyi as Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

Parliamentary Appointment and Koretskyi's Priorities

Background of the Appointment

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to appoint energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as prime minister, the third since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Koretskyi's Professional Experience

Koretskyi, previously CEO of the state energy giant Naftogaz, was praised by lawmakers as a capable and efficient manager. He received 289 votes in favour.

Key Priorities Outlined by Koretskyi

Addressing parliament before the vote, Koretskyi said that Ukraine's defence, economic stability and integration into the European Union were his key priorities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Olena Harmash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Sergii Koretskyi, a proven manager as Naftogaz CEO, won strong parliamentary backing (289 votes) for PM on July 16 2026 (apnews.com)
  • His stated priorities: bolstering Ukraine’s defense, ensuring economic resilience amid war, and advancing EU integration (apnews.com)
  • His appointment comes amid a broader government reshuffle and follows unlocking of a €90 billion EU loan and the start of formal EU accession talks (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ukraine's new prime minister?
Sergii Koretskyi, previously CEO of Naftogaz, was appointed as Ukraine's new prime minister.
How many votes did Sergii Koretskyi receive in parliament?
Sergii Koretskyi received 289 votes in favour during the parliamentary vote.
What are Koretskyi's key priorities as Ukraine’s prime minister?
Koretskyi emphasized defence, economic stability, and integration into the European Union as his key priorities.
How many prime ministers has Ukraine had since 2022?
Sergii Koretskyi is the third prime minister since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.

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