Ducati to Invest €121 Million in Research & Innovation with State Support

Ducati's Major Investment in Research, Development, and Innovation

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian motorbike maker Ducati, part of the Volkswagen group, will invest €121 million ($140 million) on research, development and innovation, with about 25% of the funds coming from the Italian government, the company said on Wednesday.

Project Overview: "Ducati Raise the Bar"

• The "Ducati Raise the Bar" project focuses on research, development and technological innovation, with more than €99 million allocated to industrial research and experimental development activities.

Government Support and Funding

• The Italian industry ministry will contribute €33.5 million through a non-repayable grant, Ducati and the ministry said.

Goals: Innovation and Sustainability

• The investment is aimed at expanding the product range through the introduction of innovative and sustainable technologies, as well as fostering the evolution of production processes, the company said.

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise ArmelliniEditing by David Goodman)