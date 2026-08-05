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Italy's Ducati to invest €121 million on R&D and innovation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Ducati to invest €121 million on R&D and innovation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Ducati to Invest €121 Million in Research & Innovation with State Support

Ducati's Major Investment in Research, Development, and Innovation

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian motorbike maker Ducati, part of the Volkswagen group, will invest €121 million ($140 million) on research, development and innovation, with about 25% of the funds coming from the Italian government, the company said on Wednesday.

Project Overview: "Ducati Raise the Bar"

• The "Ducati Raise the Bar" project focuses on research, development and technological innovation, with more than €99 million allocated to industrial research and experimental development activities.

Government Support and Funding

• The Italian industry ministry will contribute €33.5 million through a non-repayable grant, Ducati and the ministry said.

Goals: Innovation and Sustainability

• The investment is aimed at expanding the product range through the introduction of innovative and sustainable technologies, as well as fostering the evolution of production processes, the company said.

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise ArmelliniEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Ducati’s “Raise the Bar” plan allocates over €99 million to industrial research and experimental development.
  • The Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy supports the project with a €33.5 million grant, reinforcing public‑private R&D collaboration.
  • This investment aligns with broader Italian incentives promoting innovation, including initiatives under Transizione 5.0 and automotive sector funding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Ducati investing in R&D and innovation?
Ducati is investing €121 million in research, development, and innovation projects.
What role does the Italian government play in Ducati's investment?
The Italian government is supporting Ducati's investment with a €33.5 million non-repayable grant.
What is the 'Ducati Raise the Bar' project?
The 'Ducati Raise the Bar' project focuses on research, development, and technological innovation, with over €99 million allocated to industrial research and experimental development.
What are the objectives of Ducati's investment?
The investment aims to expand Ducati's product range with innovative and sustainable technologies and improve production processes.
Which group owns Ducati?
Ducati is part of the Volkswagen group.

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