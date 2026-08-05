Prudential Shares Drop as China Imposes Tax on Offshore Insurance Returns
Impact of Chinese Tax Measures on Financial Markets
Prudential Shares Plunge Following Tax News
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Prudential fell more than 10% on Wednesday after Caixin reported that Chinese mainland tax authorities have started levying personal income tax on returns from offshore insurance policies.
Details of the New Tax Policy
According to the report, authorities in Beijing and Hangzhou had already enforced the measures, applying a 20% tax rate to returns from Hong Kong policies.
Broader Market Reaction
Other Asia-focused financial stocks were also under pressure with HSBC falling 5.5% and Standard Chartered down over 4%.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)