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Flutter appoints company veteran Taylor as CEO as Jackson to step down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Flutter appoints company veteran Taylor as CEO as Jackson to step down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Flutter Names International Head Dan Taylor as CEO, Succeeding Peter Jackson

Leadership Transition and Financial Performance at Flutter

Dan Taylor to Succeed Peter Jackson as CEO

DUBLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Betting giant Flutter said on Wednesday that company veteran and head of its international division Dan Taylor will succeed Peter Jackson, who will step down as group chief executive officer after nine years in charge on October 1.

Dan Taylor's Expanded Role and Experience

Recent Responsibilities

Taylor most recently assumed the expanded role of Flutter president in May, with responsibility for overseeing the group's underperforming U.S. operations following the departure of Amy Howe as head of its market-leading FanDuel brand.

Career Background

The Briton has been with Flutter for more than a decade and was in charge of its main UK Paddy Power Betfair brands from 2018 to 2020 before becoming head of all non-U.S. operations where he oversaw a number of big acquisitions in Italy and Brazil.

Financial Results and Strategic Shifts

Second-Quarter Earnings

Flutter made the announcement as it reported a lower than expected 45% fall in second-quarter core earnings (EBITDA) to $508 million, compared to the $478 million average estimate of 19 analysts with LSEG SmartEstimate.

Increased Investment in U.S. Market

It cited momentum in its main U.S. market as the motivation for a "proactive" increase in investment in the second half of the year that will result in a $270 million hit to profit this year.

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast

That meant Flutter marked down its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast for the fourth successive quarter to $2.65 billion from $2.87 billion in May.

CEO Statement on Investment Strategy

"Investing behind customer momentum is an approach that has consistently served us well. Our momentum, and the current market dynamics, mean now is the right time to move from a focus on margin growth, to prioritizing AMP (player) growth and customer value," Jackson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Dan Taylor, former head of international and now Flutter President, to succeed Peter Jackson as CEO on October 1
  • Q2 core earnings plunged 45% to $508 million versus expectations, prompting proactive increased U.S. investment with a $270 million earnings hit
  • Full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance downgraded again to $2.65 billion from $2.87 billion, marking the fourth consecutive quarterly cut

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Flutter?
Dan Taylor, Flutter's head of international division, has been appointed as the new CEO, succeeding Peter Jackson.
When will Peter Jackson step down as Flutter CEO?
Peter Jackson will step down as group chief executive officer on October 1 after nine years in the role.
What recent roles did Dan Taylor hold at Flutter?
Dan Taylor was most recently Flutter president and previously led UK brands Paddy Power Betfair and international operations.
What is the reason behind Flutter's increased U.S. investment?
Flutter is increasing its U.S. investment to boost player growth and customer value, shifting focus from margin growth.

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