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Glencore's energy trading profits soar on Iran war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore's energy trading profits soar on Iran war 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil & Gas

Glencore Energy Trading Profits Soar 66-Fold Amid Iran War Market Turmoil

Glencore's Record-Breaking Energy Trading Profits in 2026

By Robert Harvey

Surge in Earnings Driven by Market Turmoil

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Glencore earned 66 times more from energy trading in the first half of 2026 than it did a year earlier, joining other major commodity traders profiting from market turmoil created by the Iran war.

Glencore booked $2.66 billion in first-half adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from trading on Wednesday, up from just $40 million a year earlier.

Political Reactions and Industry Impact

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused oil majors ExxonMobil and Chevron of making "too much money" with high gasoline prices a risk for his Republican Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in November midterm elections.

Other Major Players Benefit

Glencore joins the trading desks of European oil majors BP, Shell, TotalEnergies and rival trading house Trafigura in reaping billions in profits this year.

Trafigura reported $4.1 billion in net profit for the six months through March. 

Market Drivers: Iran War and Supply Disruptions

Crude, fuel and LNG prices hit all-time record or multi-year highs earlier this year as the Iran war effectively halted tanker traffic leaving the Gulf.

"The Oil and Gas department was the primary contributor, which benefited from significant dislocations across LNG, oil and shipping markets," Glencore CEO Gary Nagle said.

Glencore's Performance and Outlook

Its first-half results put it on track to rebound from three straight years of lower earnings from energy marketing.

Its trading volumes surged to around 5.2 million barrels per day of crude and fuels, about 24% more than its 2025 average, Glencore's results showed on Wednesday.

Future Market Sensitivities

Looking ahead to the second half, Glencore said that significant inventory drawdowns had left oil markets increasingly sensitive to disruptions.

Glencore shares were up 3.4% at 1130 GMT.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore’s H1 2026 energy trading earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) soared to $2.66 billion, up from $40 million in H1 2025—a 66× increase amid market disruption from the Iran war. (tradingview.com)
  • Trading volumes for Glencore grew approximately 24% year‑on‑year to around 5.2 million barrels per day of crude and fuels, contributing significantly to the profit spike. (tradingview.com)
  • Other major commodity traders also benefited: Trafigura reported a net profit of about $4.1 billion in H1 2026, more than its entire 2025 full‑year profit, underscoring widespread gains across trading platforms. (trafigura.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Glencore earn from energy trading in H1 2026?
Glencore earned $2.66 billion in first-half adjusted EBIT from energy trading in H1 2026.
What caused Glencore’s spike in energy trading profits?
Market turmoil from the Iran war disrupted oil and LNG markets, driving profits higher for Glencore.
How did Glencore’s trading volumes change?
Trading volumes surged to around 5.2 million barrels per day, up 24% from its 2025 average.
Which department contributed most to Glencore’s growth?
The Oil and Gas department was the primary contributor to the profit surge due to market dislocations.
What impact did oil market changes have on Glencore’s outlook?
Significant inventory drawdowns have made oil markets more sensitive to disruptions, affecting future earnings.

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