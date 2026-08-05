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Sterling edges up; UK service sector activity improves - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling edges up; UK service sector activity improves 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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UK Service Sector Returns to Growth as Sterling Edges Up Against Yen

Market Movements and Economic Developments

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The pound edged up on Wednesday, with most gains coming against the yen, which steadied after several rounds of intervention.

Investors took some heart from U.S. President Donald Trump saying his administration had held "very good discussions" with Iran during all-day negotiations on Tuesday, which kept the oil price around $80 a barrel. 

Sterling was a touch stronger against both the dollar and the euro, trading at $1.347 and 0.856 pence, respectively, while rising 0.2% against the Japanese currency to 212.33 yen. 

Caxton currency strategist David Stritch said the pound "remains a little adrift of motivation", given its lack of volatility. 

Yen's Recent Strength and Intervention

The yen is not far off its strongest against the dollar in three months, following historic intervention by Japanese and U.S. officials late last week. Against the pound, it is near its strongest in five months.

UK Fiscal Policy and Government Borrowing

UK markets were unruffled by a report from The Times that British Treasury officials are looking at possibly raising billions of pounds in extra borrowing by using flexibility within the government's fiscal rules.

Statements from Finance Ministers

Finance minister John Healey told the newspaper there was "scope for more and more rapid investment". It said the cash could be spent on infrastructure, housing and help for business.

Changes to Fiscal Rules

Former finance minister Rachel Reeves changed Britain's fiscal rules in 2024 to take into account public sector assets when considering the government's debt levels, offering the possibility of more public borrowing for investment.

UK Service Sector Growth and Outlook

Meanwhile, a survey of business activity on Wednesday by S&P Global showed Britain's dominant services sector returned to growth last month as new orders picked up. The survey also showed expectations for activity in the next 12 months were the highest since before the start of the Iran war in February.

Growth Projections and Influencing Factors

"Stronger growth projections for the year ahead partly reflected hopes of de-escalating Middle East tensions and recent signs of easing inflationary pressures," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Pound strengthens modestly against yen (~212.33), dollar (~$1.347) and euro (~€0.856) as yen nears multi‑month highs following interventions
  • S&P Global survey shows UK services sector returned to growth in July, with new orders rising and 12‑month activity expectations reaching pre‑Iran war highs
  • Fiscal flexibility from UK Treasury under John Healey and prior rule changes by Rachel Reeves could free billions for infrastructure, housing and business investment

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound strengthen against the yen?
The pound gained against the yen following currency interventions and positive sentiment from diplomatic talks, along with steady oil prices.
What did the S&P Global survey reveal about UK business activity?
The survey indicated that the UK’s dominant services sector returned to growth last month, with business activity and new orders both picking up.
How are British Treasury officials considering raising funds?
Treasury officials are considering raising extra borrowing by using flexibility within the government's fiscal rules, potentially increasing investment.
What is influencing stronger UK growth projections for the year ahead?
Stronger growth projections are attributed to hopes of de-escalating Middle East tensions and easing inflationary pressures.
How have the government’s fiscal rules changed?
Fiscal rules were modified to include public sector assets when accounting for debt, allowing more borrowing for investment.

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