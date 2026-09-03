Oura, Maker of Smart Wearable Ring, Files for US IPO and Nasdaq Listing

Oura's IPO Filing and Market Context

Oura's IPO Announcement

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oura, the maker of smart wearable Oura Ring, filed the paperwork for its U.S. initial public offering on Thursday.

IPO Market Outlook

The IPO market is expected to pick up steam after a summer lull. Analysts expect issuers to target the post-Labor Day window to get ahead of any uncertainty around November's midterm elections.

About Oura and Its Product

Company Background

Oura, whose journey began more than a decade ago in Oulu, Finland, makes a smart ring that tracks key health indicators such as heart rate, sleep stages and physical activity.

IPO Underwriters

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen and Co. and BofA Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.

Nasdaq Listing Details

Oura will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OURA.”

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)