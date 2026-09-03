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Smart ring maker Oura files for US IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Smart ring maker Oura files for US IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Oura, Maker of Smart Wearable Ring, Files for US IPO and Nasdaq Listing

Oura's IPO Filing and Market Context

Oura's IPO Announcement

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oura, the maker of smart wearable Oura Ring, filed the paperwork for its U.S. initial public offering on Thursday.

IPO Market Outlook

The IPO market is expected to pick up steam after a summer lull. Analysts expect issuers to target the post-Labor Day window to get ahead of any uncertainty around November's midterm elections.

About Oura and Its Product

Company Background

Oura, whose journey began more than a decade ago in Oulu, Finland, makes a smart ring that tracks key health indicators such as heart rate, sleep stages and physical activity.

IPO Underwriters

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen and Co. and BofA Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.

Nasdaq Listing Details

Oura will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OURA.”

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Oura’s filing follows a strong first half of 2026 where U.S. IPO activity surged—with record proceeds and post‑IPO gains—setting a favorable backdrop for new listings (pwc.com).
  • Analysts note a seasonal IPO pickup after Labor Day as companies rush to avoid midterm election uncertainty in November (ionanalytics.com).
  • Oura’s underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. and BofA Securities—highlighting strong institutional backing for the deal (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Oura and what product does it make?
Oura is a company from Oulu, Finland that makes the Oura Ring, a smart wearable device that tracks health indicators like heart rate, sleep stages, and physical activity.
When did Oura file for its US IPO?
Oura filed the paperwork for its US initial public offering on Thursday, September 3.
On which exchange will Oura be listed and under what ticker?
Oura will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol 'OURA.'
Who are the underwriters for Oura's IPO?
The underwriters for Oura's IPO include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen and Co., and BofA Securities.
Why is the IPO market expected to pick up after summer?
Analysts expect issuers to target the post-Labor Day window to get ahead of potential uncertainty around November's midterm elections.

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