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India and Belgium agree to strengthen trade, defence ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India and Belgium agree to strengthen trade, defence ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Banking trade Economy

India and Belgium Agree to Strengthen Trade, Defence, and Economic Cooperation

Key Developments in India-Belgium Relations

High-Level Talks and Agreements

Sept 3 (Reuters) - India and Belgium agreed on Thursday to strengthen ties in areas including trade and defence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart de Wever said. De Wever held talks with Modi in India.

Expansion of Cooperation

• "Today, during the talks with PM Bart de Wever, we agreed to deepen cooperation across trade, defence, clean energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, research and talent mobility," wrote Modi on X.

Investment and Trade Initiatives

• "We have also established an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism for Belgian companies and will work towards doubling bilateral trade over the next five years," Modi added.

Context within Broader EU-India Relations

Recent EU-India Trade Deal

• India and the broader European Union struck a long‑delayed deal in January that will cut tariffs on most goods, aiming to boost two-way trade and reduce their reliance on the U.S. amid growing global trade tensions.

Future Outlook for the Trade Deal

• European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in June that the EU/India trade deal would be formally signed by the end of 2026.

India's Economic Performance

Recent Economic Growth Data

• Data published on August 31 showed that India's economy — the third-biggest in Asia — expanded 7.8% year on year in the April-June quarter, beating forecasts.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • India and Belgium will enhance defence collaboration, including co‑production, military exchanges, intelligence sharing and appoint a resident defence attaché in Brussels (business-standard.com)
  • An Investment Fast‑Track Mechanism has been launched for Belgian firms, and the two nations aim to double bilateral trade over the next five years (pib.gov.in)
  • The broader India‑EU free trade agreement—also referred to as the 'mother of all deals'—was concluded on January 27, 2026, and is expected to be formally signed by end of 2026, creating a major new trade framework for India and Europe (2eu.brussels)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What areas will India and Belgium strengthen ties in?
India and Belgium agreed to strengthen ties in trade, defence, clean energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, research, and talent mobility.
What is the Investment Fast-Track Mechanism?
The Investment Fast-Track Mechanism is a new initiative to facilitate and accelerate investments by Belgian companies in India.
What goal was set for India-Belgium bilateral trade?
India and Belgium aim to double their bilateral trade over the next five years.
How does the India-EU trade deal affect India-Belgium relations?
The India-EU trade deal aims to cut tariffs and boost two-way trade, supporting stronger economic ties between India and Belgium.
How is India's economic performance relevant to these agreements?
India's economy grew 7.8% year on year in the April-June quarter, signaling robust growth that may encourage greater bilateral trade and investment.

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