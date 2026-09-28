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Oil prices up, but off highs as Qatari mediators plan US-Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices up, but off highs as Qatari mediators plan US-Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Energy News

Oil Prices Surge as Qatari Mediators Spur US-Iran Peace Talks

Latest Developments in Oil Markets and Geopolitical Tensions

By Scott DiSavino

Oil Prices React to Diplomatic Efforts

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, but eased off session highs on expectations that Qatari mediators would hold talks with the US and Iran to try to find a possible peace deal.

Market Movements and Political Responses

In earlier trading, prices surged more than $4 a barrel after US President Donald Trump rejected a proposal from Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures were up 91 cents, or 0.9%, to $105.23 a barrel at 1:33 p.m. EDT (1733 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $92.61.

Qatari Mediation and Peace Talks

Qatari mediators are expected to hold separate talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in New York and with the US side on Monday or Tuesday, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

The talks are expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. 

Over the weekend, Iran insisted that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the US and Israel, after Trump rejected the Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities.

Keeping the door to diplomacy open, however, Trump told Axios in a phone interview on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in more talks this week.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, meanwhile, arrived in Washington on Monday for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Saudi state news agency said, amid escalating hostilities between Riyadh and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

More Middle East Crude Flowing

Crude oil exports from key Middle East producers rebounded in September to 12.8 million barrels per day, the highest since the war started in February, preliminary data from Kpler showed on Monday, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates boosted exports.

The rebound came after a recovery in shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, which were set to hit about 7.4 million bpd this month, the data showed. Saudi Arabia diverted exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu to its eastern Ras Tanura port following attacks that damaged its East-West pipeline.

"Despite more vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, flows remain below pre-conflict levels, keeping the market undersupplied," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. 

About a fifth of the world's oil supply — roughly 20 million bpd — passed through the Strait of Hormuz before the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Saudi Aramco is considering offering discounts on its official selling prices for oil loaded off Oman to compensate buyers for record freight rates, five people familiar with the matter said.

Diesel Prices Soaring

US Regulatory Responses and Export Dynamics

In an effort to bring down soaring gasoline and diesel prices, the White House is considering regulatory relief that would allow broader sales of red-dyed diesel, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

In addition, the US Transportation Department on Monday finalized sharply lower vehicle fuel economy standards.

Washington's recent talk of a possible ban on diesel exports after prices of the fuel hit record highs in recent weeks is widening the gap between US crude oil futures and the global Brent benchmark, a signal that markets expect US refiners to process less crude oil if their diesel output gets stuck at home.

The premium of futures for Brent over WTI was on track to close on Monday at its highest since May for the third time in four trading sessions. That could prompt energy firms to send tankers to the US to pick up more US crude for export to other countries.

Global Impact and Supply Disruptions

Diesel prices have soared due to supply disruptions related to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and export bans in Russia and China.

Goldman Sachs said that while Europe and especially Latin America are the key destinations for US diesel exports, a diesel tightening shock would likely quickly spread to the rest of the world.

Moscow imposed a ban on diesel exports to preserve domestic supplies due to refinery disruptions caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's military had struck Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar region.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, Anushree Mukherjee in London, Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Additional reporitng by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Jan Harvey, David Gregorio and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose ~0.9% to around $105.23/b; WTI modestly up to ~$92.61, after initially jumping over $4 on heightened geopolitical tensions and Iran’s rejected Hormuz proposal.
  • Qatari mediators are expected to meet separately with Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi and US officials in New York Monday–Tuesday to discuss an amended seven‑day peace plan presented at the UN General Assembly. (internazionale.it)
  • Crude exports from major Middle East producers rebounded to 12.8 million barrels/day in September, the highest since the war’s onset in February—led by a sharp rise in Saudi shipments via the Strait of Hormuz. (gulf-times.com)
  • Despite improved flow, regional exports remain ~6 million bpd below February levels, reflecting continued market undersupply risks. (gulf-times.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Monday?
Oil prices rose due to expectations of US-Iran talks mediated by Qatar, as well as ongoing tensions in the Middle East affecting crude supply.
What was the impact of Qatari mediation on the oil market?
Qatari mediation led to optimism for a potential US-Iran peace deal, easing concerns about supply disruptions and partially stabilizing prices.
How have crude exports from the Middle East changed recently?
Middle East crude exports rebounded to 12.8 million barrels per day in September, the highest since February, with recovery in Strait of Hormuz shipments.
Why are diesel prices soaring in the US?
Diesel prices have surged due to supply disruptions from wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and export bans imposed by Russia and China.
What is causing volatility between Brent and WTI crude prices?
The growing gap between Brent and WTI prices is linked to US regulatory discussions on diesel exports and expectations for lower US crude processing.

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