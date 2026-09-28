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Airbus faces dip in September deliveries after quality snag, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus faces dip in September deliveries after quality snag, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Airbus Anticipates September Delivery Slowdown Following A321neo Glitch Discovery

Impact of A321neo Glitch on Airbus Deliveries

Discovery of the Glitch

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Airbus is bracing for slower than expected deliveries in September after the recent discovery of a glitch affecting its best-selling A321neo jets, two industry sources said.

Delivery Delays and Safety Considerations

Extent of Delivery Delays

A cumulative total of 20 A321neo jets has been pushed into the fourth quarter partly as a result of the quality problem, one of the sources said, though safety is not affected and several airlines are continuing to accept the aircraft.

Airbus Response and Full-Year Targets

Airbus declined comment on incomplete monthly totals but said last Friday that there was no change to its full-year targets.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • A coating defect affecting ~500 A321neos—both in service and in production—was identified, but deemed safe and a remedy is in place (investing.com)
  • Approximately 20 A321neo deliveries expected in September were postponed into Q4 due to the delay (theaircurrent.com)
  • Airbus reaffirmed its 2026 full‑year delivery guidance of around 870 aircraft despite the quality issue (economia.uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Airbus facing slower deliveries in September?
A recent quality issue affecting A321neo jets has delayed some aircraft deliveries, pushing about 20 jets into the fourth quarter.
Is the safety of A321neo jets affected by the quality snag?
No, safety is not affected by the quality issue and several airlines continue to accept the aircraft.
How many Airbus jets have been delayed due to the issue?
A cumulative total of 20 A321neo jets has been pushed into the fourth quarter partly due to the quality problem.
Will this delay impact Airbus's full-year delivery targets?
According to Airbus, there is no change to its full-year delivery targets despite the September slowdown.

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