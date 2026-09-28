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Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom are not 'fake news' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom are not 'fake news'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Pope Leo Says Fears of AI Doom Must Be Taken Seriously by Finance Leaders

Pope Leo Addresses AI Risks and Industry Responses

Pope Leo's Warning on Artificial Intelligence

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo on Monday said concerns that artificial intelligence could destroy the world are not "fake news" and should be taken seriously, in an apparent rebuke of US President Donald Trump.

The first US pope, who has warned of the dangers of AI throughout his 16-month papacy, also directly criticized technology CEOs who argued there should be no guardrails on the technology.

Expert Opinions and the Need for Caution

"I do think that the concerns raised by many of the experts, specialists in AI, should be taken seriously," the pontiff said in a press conference on his flight back to Rome after a four-day trip to France. "I don't think that that is fake news, as some have said."

Contrasting Views: Trump and Technology Leaders

Trump told the UN General Assembly last week that he believed fears about the dangers to humanity from AI were a "hoax."

The pope said he had read on Monday that the head of chipmaker Nvidia had announced there could be a way to insert guardrails into certain AI models. But Leo expressed scepticism, adding: "He's the same one, however, that says there should be no limits placed and no government regulation."

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang told CBS News this month that he agreed with Trump that safety concerns about AI were overblown.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo emphasized that credible concerns from AI experts should be taken seriously—not dismissed as 'fake news'—marking a clear rebuke to those downplaying risks, including President Trump. (investing.com)
  • The pope highlighted that he read about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang proposing potential AI guardrails, yet noted Huang also opposed regulation—a dual stance he appeared skeptical of. (cbs.com)
  • This statement continues Pope Leo’s consistent AI safety advocacy, following his May encyclical urging prudence and global oversight, and earlier Vatican warnings dating back to 2019. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo say about AI risks?
Pope Leo stated that concerns about artificial intelligence posing risks to humanity are not 'fake news' and should be taken seriously.
How did Pope Leo respond to President Trump's AI remarks?
Pope Leo indirectly rebuked Trump, who called AI dangers a 'hoax,' and emphasized the need for caution.
What are Pope Leo's views on technology CEOs and AI guardrails?
Pope Leo criticized technology CEOs for suggesting there should be no limits or government regulation on AI.
Did Pope Leo mention any companies or executives by name?
Yes, he referred to the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, questioning his stance on AI regulations and guardrails.
Why is this AI debate relevant for finance and banking?
AI's impact on financial systems could pose significant risks, making regulatory conversations important for global markets.

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