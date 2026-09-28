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UK PM Burnham to launch state-owned GB Grid to cut energy costs, speed connections - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham to launch state-owned GB Grid to cut energy costs, speed connections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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UK PM Burnham Announces State-Owned GB Grid to Lower Energy Costs Nationwide

Labour Party Unveils Ambitious Energy Reform Plans

Sept 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce plans to create Great British Grid, a new publicly owned body within Great British Energy, during his Labour Party conference speech, the party said in a statement on Monday.

Objectives of the Great British Grid Initiative

Aligning UK Energy Costs with Europe

Burnham will also set a target of bringing Britain's energy costs in line with those of other European countries within 10 years, while expanding government involvement in electricity network infrastructure and renewable energy connections.

Boosting Infrastructure and Competition

Accelerating Grid Connections and Supporting Industry

The proposed GB Grid would help speed up grid connections for businesses, boost competition and support reindustrialisation and drive down bills, the party added.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Great British Grid will be a publicly owned electricity network body, streamlining grid connections and enhancing infrastructure under Labour's industrial strategy.
  • Burnham targets aligning UK energy costs with other European nations over 10 years, amid UK’s current high electricity prices relative to EU averages—household electricity in H2 2025 was about 26% above the EU average (euenergyprices.eu).
  • The initiative comes as balancing costs and network constraints—especially curtailment of wind energy—are significant drivers of high bills; accelerating grid upgrades could reduce these inefficiencies and costs (ifs.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Great British Grid?
The Great British Grid is a proposed state-owned energy infrastructure body within Great British Energy, aimed at expanding and improving the UK's electricity network.
Who is launching the GB Grid?
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce the launch of the GB Grid during his Labour Party conference speech.
What are the goals of the GB Grid initiative?
The GB Grid aims to cut UK energy costs to match other European countries, speed up grid connections for businesses, and boost competition in the sector.
How will the GB Grid affect businesses?
The GB Grid is expected to make it quicker and easier for businesses to connect to the energy grid, supporting reindustrialisation and lowering their bills.
When will the GB Grid plans be announced?
The plans for the GB Grid will be announced during Andy Burnham's Labour Party conference speech.

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