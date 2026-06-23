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Soccer-England coach Tuchel says Ghana defensive wall was toughest he has seen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Tuchel: Ghana’s Defense Was the Toughest England Faced in World Cup Draw

By William Schomberg

England Held to Goalless Draw by Ghana's Impressive Defense

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 (Reuters) - England coach Thomas Tuchel said his team had been frustrated by one of the most robust defensive displays he had ever seen in Tuesday's 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana, and he urged fans to stay positive.

Tuchel Praises Ghana's Defensive Performance

"I think full respect (to Ghana) and they defended with a lot of determination, with a lot of discipline, and with one of the most physical performances that I saw from a team defending," the German told reporters.

England's Missed Opportunities

"We had enough set-pieces to decide the match but we were not clinical enough," he said, adding that he took more positives from the game than negatives. 

Comparisons to Previous Matches

Tuchel acknowledged that fans might be frustrated after England failed to repeat the flowing, attacking football of their 4-2 win over Croatia in the opening match of the tournament. 

Statistical Highlights

England's 78.8% possession against Ghana was the highest in records dating back to 1966 by any side in a World Cup match without managing to score.

Challenges Against Ghana's Deep Block

"If...one team tries to play and run against this deep block and you don't find the spaces and it's difficult for you to create chances it can be difficult to watch," Tuchel  said.

"We always try to entertain our fans. It was difficult today. I hope they don’t lose belief. There’s a long way to go."

Key Moments and Looking Ahead

Harry Kane's Missed Chance

Tuchel also said Harry Kane was unlikely to miss as good a chance in the rest of the tournament as the one he blazed over the bar in the 86th minute after substitute Nico O'Reilly hit the crossbar with a header and the ball rebounded perfectly for the England captain.

"Ninety-nine out of 100 he will convert this chance," Tuchel said.

England's Position in the Group

England have four points from their first two games, almost certainly enough to send them into the first knockout round, and they finish their Group L campaign against Panama on Saturday.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Tuchel hailed Ghana’s defending as one of the toughest he’s witnessed, emphasizing their physicality, discipline and determination.
  • Despite dominating possession (78.8%, a World Cup record for a goalless team since 1966), England lacked clinical finishing and failed to break down Ghana’s deep block.
  • With four points from two games, England are almost certain to advance; Tuchel appeals to fans to maintain belief as they face Panama next on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did England coach Thomas Tuchel say about Ghana's defense?
Tuchel said Ghana's defense was one of the most determined and physical he had ever seen, praising their discipline in the 0-0 World Cup draw.
How much possession did England have against Ghana?
England had 78.8% possession, the highest on record for a World Cup match without scoring.
Why did England struggle to score against Ghana?
England struggled because Ghana defended deeply and physically, making it hard for England to create clear scoring chances.
Did England's result against Ghana affect their chances to advance?
England has four points from two games, which is almost certainly enough to send them into the first knockout round.
What did Tuchel say about Harry Kane's missed chance?
Tuchel said Harry Kane would convert that chance ninety-nine times out of a hundred, implying the miss was unusual.

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