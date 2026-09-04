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Ukraine sees growing appetite for talks on Russian frozen assets, senior official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine sees growing appetite for talks on Russian frozen assets, senior official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Ukraine Sees Renewed EU Interest in Using Russian Frozen Assets for Budget

By Yuliia Dysa

EU Discussions on Russian Frozen Assets Intensify Amid Ukraine's Budget Crisis

KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine sees a growing appetite among European allies to renew a serious discussion on the use of Russian frozen assets, a senior government official told Reuters, following an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday in which Kyiv took part.

Ukraine's Budget Deficit and Funding Needs

Ukraine faces a pressing budget deficit for this year and next and, as the war with Russia escalates, officials say Kyiv needs an additional €27 billion ($31 billion) for defence spending in 2026.

Ukrainian politicians have asked allies to be creative and fast in covering it.

Potential Sources of Funding

With some €210 billion of Russian central bank assets immobilised in the EU since the start of the war, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden have suggested reopening the debate on their possible use, which some allies have long opposed, citing legal issues.

Shifting Attitudes Among European Allies

Ukraine sees growing readiness among European partners to resume serious discussion and to reach a decision after all, the Ukrainian official said, requesting anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

The official said some allies wanted to keep assets as a negotiating chip for future talks, but Kyiv thinks this is unnecessary and wants access to the funds now.

Legal and Political Challenges

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that the Ukrainian government was talking to its partners about changing legal jurisdictions for some part of the frozen Russian assets.

The bulk of the funds is held at the Brussels-based depository Euroclear. Belgium has resisted proposals to use the funds due to potential legal risks in the event of Russian retaliation or litigation.

Belgium's Position and EU Responsibility

"We want to discuss it. The plan creates new conditions where it is not the responsibility of Belgium to face court disputes with Russia, but the joint responsibility of the 27 (EU members)," Marchenko told Euronews.

Belgium said on Wednesday that its position remained unchanged.

Future Budget Plans and International Support

Ukraine's budget deficit is more than $32 billion this year and the government plans to cover it with funds from the EU and other partners. A similar amount would be required for 2027, Marchenko said, adding that the government was now holding talks with its key lender, the International Monetary Fund, on next year's budget plans.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

($1 = 0.8610 euros)

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, additional reporting by Olena Harmash Editing by Peter Graff and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Several EU members—including the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden—have urged reopening the debate on using immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s urgent funding needs, beyond the €90 billion loan already secured for 2026–27
  • About €210 billion of Russian central bank assets remain frozen in the EU, with Euroclear holding some €185 billion; Ukraine and advocates propose repurposing these via a ‘reparations loan’ structure to provide immediate support, while maintaining Russia’s claim under international law
  • Belgium—home to Euroclear—remains opposed citing legal risks. Ukraine’s Finance Minister is exploring mechanisms to transfer custodianship to EU institutions (e.g., European Commission or ECB) to distribute responsibility and reduce liability for any litigations

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Ukraine want to use Russian frozen assets?
Ukraine faces a significant budget deficit and needs additional funds for defence spending amid the ongoing war with Russia.
How much Russian central bank assets are immobilized in the EU?
Approximately €210 billion of Russian central bank assets have been immobilized in the European Union since the start of the war.
What legal concerns exist around using Russian frozen assets?
Some EU allies are concerned about potential legal risks, future negotiations with Russia, and possible retaliation or litigation.
What is Belgium’s stance on the use of Russian frozen assets?
Belgium has resisted proposals to use the funds due to possible legal risks if Russia retaliates or pursues litigation.
How does Ukraine plan to cover its budget deficit?
Ukraine plans to fill its budget gap with support from the EU, other partners, and potentially by accessing Russian frozen assets.

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