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Israeli investors in crosshairs of Argentina's Milei over Falklands oil project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli investors in crosshairs of Argentina's Milei over Falklands oil project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Argentina Targets Israeli Investors in Falklands Sea Lion Oil Project Dispute

Overview of the Falklands Sea Lion Oil Project and Diplomatic Tensions

By Stephanie Kelly and Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentine President Javier Milei's push for sanctions on oil companies drilling offshore in the British-controlled Falkland Islands has put Israeli investors at the centre of a sovereignty dispute over which Britain and Argentina went to war in 1982.

Sanctions and the Sea Lion Project

Milei, a proclaimed ally of Israel, on Thursday singled out the Sea Lion offshore oil project as he announced measures targeting companies involved in Falklands oil and gas activities, with penalties potentially extending to shareholders, directors and suppliers.

Ownership Structure and Israeli Ties

The project's two owners have strong Israeli ties. Sea Lion is operated by Tel Aviv-listed Navitas Petroleum, which holds a 65% stake.

Gideon Tadmor, a prominent figure in Israel's energy sector and also the company's chair, holds about 9% of shares in the company, according to LSEG data.

The remaining 35% of Sea Lion is owned by London-listed Rockhopper Exploration, with Israel-based Noked Capital, Brosh Funds and ION Fund Management among its top five investors, owning between 4.6% and 9.2% each.

Company Responses and Legal Standing

Navitas and Rockhopper said the Sea Lion project had valid licences and that they did not expect Milei's comments to have a material effect on the project's development. 

"The Partnership operates pursuant to valid petroleum licences lawfully granted to it by the Government of the Falkland Islands, a self-governing UK Overseas Territory, and with the full and ongoing support of the UK Government," Navitas said in a statement on Friday.

Both companies had already been disqualified from operating in Argentina for 20 years over taking up the licences, which Buenos Aires says are illegal, according to a December 2025 statement on the website of the Argentine embassy in Britain.

Shares in Navitas and Rockhopper fell as much as 6% and 12%, respectively, on Friday.

Milei's Support of Israel and Bilateral Relations

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Israel has sought to shore up relations with countries in Latin America in recent months and has strengthened ties with Milei, who is among Israel’s strongest supporters.

In April, Milei met Prime Minister Netanyahu and signed bilateral cooperation agreements including an aviation deal, and so-called "Isaac Accords", modelled on the Abraham Accords, which aim to strengthen ties between Israel, Argentina and other countries in the Americas.

Official Responses to Sanctions Threat

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, which is the weekend in Israel, on Milei's sanctions threat. 

Milei's office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said the move would not cause diplomatic friction with Israel.

"This does not harm the Argentine-Israeli relationship in the slightest. We have been and remain in constant communication with Israel – and with the Israeli Foreign Minister," Quirno told local radio in Argentina on Friday.

"Let us recall that the companies, Navitas and Rockhopper, are already under sanction in Argentina."

Sea Lion Oilfield: Project Details and Future Outlook

Location and Reserves

The Sea Lion oilfield lies about 140 miles north of the Falkland Islands.

In 2010, when drilling first found the field, Argentina said it was illegal. It is estimated to hold 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

Production Timeline and Investment

First oil from Sea Lion is expected in 2028 when Phase 1, which Rockhopper and Navitas reached a final investment decision on last year, kicks in, with a rate of 50,000 barrels per day. Capital expenditure for the project is expected at $2.2 billion, according to Rockhopper's website.

Navitas' Role and Expansion

Navitas, whose CEO Amit Kornhauser previously served as finance chief of Israeli oil and gas firm Delek Energy, came into the project and took over operatorship in 2022.

Rockhopper also holds licences to the east and south of the Falkland Islands, although some run out at the end of 2026, according to the firm's website. 

Other Israeli Energy Investments

Expanding beyond Israeli projects, Tel Aviv-listed New Med owns 30% of the Aphrodite gas discovery offshore Cyprus.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly, Jonathan Saul, Shadia Nasralla in London, additional reporting by Robert Harvey in London and Leila Miller and Lucila Sigal in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Milei’s sanctions focus on the Sea Lion offshore project, jointly held by Israel’s Navitas (65%) and UK’s Rockhopper (35%), placing Israeli investors in the political crosshairs (apnews.com).
  • Despite Argentina’s pushback, Navitas and Rockhopper insist the project holds valid licenses sanctioned by the Falkland government and backed by the UK (lanacion.com.ar).
  • Argentina’s strong alignment with Israel—with frameworks like the Isaac Accords and Milei’s statements—adds complexity to the diplomatic fallout, although Buenos Aires asserts ties remain unaffected (embassies.gov.il)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Argentina targeting Israeli investors in the Falklands?
Argentina's President Milei is imposing sanctions on companies drilling in the British-controlled Falkland Islands, specifically targeting those with Israeli investment, over sovereignty disputes.
Which companies are affected by the new Argentine sanctions?
Tel Aviv-listed Navitas Petroleum and London-listed Rockhopper Exploration, both involved in the Sea Lion oil project, are affected.
What is the Sea Lion oil project's significance?
The Sea Lion oilfield off the Falklands is estimated to hold 1.7 billion barrels of oil, with first oil expected in 2028 and major Israeli and UK investors.
Will this harm Argentina-Israel diplomatic relations?
According to Argentina's Foreign Minister, the sanctions will not impact the relationship, as dialogue remains strong between the two countries.
How have the companies responded to Argentina's sanctions threat?
Navitas and Rockhopper state their licenses are valid and do not expect the measures to materially affect project development.

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