Stellantis, Huawei, and JAC Explore Partnership to Revive Maserati Brand

Potential Industrial Cooperation and Strategic Implications

Background of the Partnership Discussions

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis is in talks with China's Huawei and JAC Group for long term industrial cooperation on its struggling luxury brand Maserati, two sources told Reuters.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said earlier this year that the world's fourth-largest automaker was working on further manufacturing partnerships, including for Maserati, after such deals emerged as a key pillar of the group's new long-term strategy.

Impact on Maserati Production and Italian Plants

A new deal for Maserati will have a positive impact on production rates at the Cassino and Modena plants in Italy, where the brand's models are manufactured, he said.

Italian daily Milano Fiananza first reported on Friday about ongoing talks between Stellantis, Huawei and JAC Group over Maserati.

Maserati’s Current Performance and Future Plans

The luxury brand - which shipped fewer than 8,000 cars last year, posting an adjusted operating loss of €198 million ($230 million) - is due to present its own long term strategy in December.

Statements from Stellantis and Other Stakeholders

A spokesperson for Stellantis said that, as part of its normal course of business, the company holds discussions with a range of industry players around the world on various topics, "always with the ultimate aim of providing customers with the best mobility choices".

Huawei and JAC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Previous and Ongoing Collaborations

Filosa earlier this year announced production tie-ups including with Chinese groups Leapmotor and Dongfeng as part of a €60 billion business plan to 2030.

Details of the Proposed Partnership

Milano Finanza said talks were at an advanced stage and revolving around using Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility platform for Maserati, with an aim to start production of the first jointly developed vehicle by the end of next year.

Dual-Branding Strategy and Market Approach

The partnership could also include a dual-branding strategy, with a vehicle marketed under JAC's Maextro luxury marque in China and under the Maserati brand on international markets, Milano Finanza said.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

(Reporting by by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Louise Heavens)