GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Stellantis in talks with Huawei, JAC over Maserati partnership, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stellantis in talks with Huawei, JAC over Maserati partnership, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Stellantis, Huawei, and JAC Explore Partnership to Revive Maserati Brand

Potential Industrial Cooperation and Strategic Implications

Background of the Partnership Discussions

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis is in talks with China's Huawei and JAC Group for long term industrial cooperation on its struggling luxury brand Maserati, two sources told Reuters.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said earlier this year that the world's fourth-largest automaker was working on further manufacturing partnerships, including for Maserati, after such deals emerged as a key pillar of the group's new long-term strategy.

Impact on Maserati Production and Italian Plants

A new deal for Maserati will have a positive impact on production rates at the Cassino and Modena plants in Italy, where the brand's models are manufactured, he said.

Italian daily Milano Fiananza first reported on Friday about ongoing talks between Stellantis, Huawei and JAC Group over Maserati.

Maserati’s Current Performance and Future Plans

The luxury brand - which shipped fewer than 8,000 cars last year, posting an adjusted operating loss of €198 million ($230 million) - is due to present its own long term strategy in December.

Statements from Stellantis and Other Stakeholders

A spokesperson for Stellantis said that, as part of its normal course of business, the company holds discussions with a range of industry players around the world on various topics, "always with the ultimate aim of providing customers with the best mobility choices".

Huawei and JAC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Previous and Ongoing Collaborations

Filosa earlier this year announced production tie-ups including with Chinese groups Leapmotor and Dongfeng as part of a €60 billion business plan to 2030.

Details of the Proposed Partnership

Milano Finanza said talks were at an advanced stage and revolving around using Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility platform for Maserati, with an aim to start production of the first jointly developed vehicle by the end of next year.

Dual-Branding Strategy and Market Approach

The partnership could also include a dual-branding strategy, with a vehicle marketed under JAC's Maextro luxury marque in China and under the Maserati brand on international markets, Milano Finanza said.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

(Reporting by by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis’ Maserati brand delivered only around 7,900 units in 2025—a 30% drop and its lowest since 2012—with an adjusted operating loss of €198 million   (sec.gov)
  • The talks with Huawei and JAC may see use of Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility platform and a dual‑branding strategy—JAC’s Maextro in China and Maserati internationally—with production possibly starting by end‑2027   (stellantis.com)
  • This initiative aligns with Stellantis’ broader €60 billion FaSTLAne 2030 strategy announced in May 2026, which emphasizes partnerships, brand refocusing, and global platform investments under CEO Antonio Filosa’s leadership   (stellantis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the talks between Stellantis, Huawei, and JAC Group?
The talks center on long-term industrial cooperation to revive Stellantis’s luxury brand Maserati, potentially involving new production strategies and technological platforms.
How would a new partnership affect Maserati production?
A new deal is expected to positively impact production rates at the Cassino and Modena plants in Italy, where Maserati models are manufactured.
What technology platform is considered for Maserati under this potential partnership?
Discussions are reportedly focused on Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility platform as a foundation for new Maserati vehicle development.
Is there a planned dual-branding strategy in the partnership talks?
According to reports, the partnership could include marketing a vehicle under JAC's Maextro luxury marque in China and under Maserati internationally.
When is Maserati expected to disclose its long-term strategy?
Maserati is due to present its long-term strategy in December.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Opposition by US and Russia raises doubts over autonomous weapons talks outcome, diplomats say

Opposition by US and Russia raises doubts over autonomous weapons talks outcome, diplomats say

Image for Russia's drone attack hits Ukraine's SBU headquarters, Zelenskiy says

Russia's drone attack hits Ukraine's SBU headquarters, Zelenskiy says

Image for Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Image for Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Image for Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings

Image for Oil heads for weekly gain as US-Iran fighting resumes; diesel hits record high

Oil heads for weekly gain as US-Iran fighting resumes; diesel hits record high

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for SoftPak Financial Systems Highlights AI and Automation in Portfolio Management
SoftPak Financial Systems Highlights AI and Automation in Portfolio Management
Image for The Class JP Conte Says Every High Schooler Needs
The Class JP Conte Says Every High Schooler Needs
Image for Italy's deputy PM says banks, energy firms should help with public finances
Italy's deputy PM says banks, energy firms should help with public finances
Image for Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations
Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations
Image for Bild reports third German grid sabotage attempt as state election looms
Bild reports third German grid sabotage attempt as state election looms
Image for Traders brace for US jobs data after Fed's Waller soothes bond markets
Traders brace for US jobs data after Fed's Waller soothes bond markets
Image for Regency Assurance Wins Best Customer Service – International Health Insurer UK 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review
Regency Assurance Wins Best Customer Service – International Health Insurer UK 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review
Image for Volkswagen's surprise turnaround deal averts showdown as job cuts loom
Volkswagen's surprise turnaround deal averts showdown as job cuts loom
Image for London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides
London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides
Image for Global money funds draw biggest inflow in nearly a month as investors turn cautious
Global money funds draw biggest inflow in nearly a month as investors turn cautious
Image for Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering
Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering
Image for Pound firm ahead of US jobs data, unruffled by geopolitics
Pound firm ahead of US jobs data, unruffled by geopolitics
View All Finance Posts