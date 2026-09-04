The Class JP Conte Says Every High Schooler Needs

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A teenager can graduate from high school in many states having read Shakespeare, balanced a chemical equation and dissected the causes of World War I, yet never have been taught how a credit score works, what compound interest does to a loan balance or how to read a pay stub. For students whose pare…

A teenager can graduate from high school in many states having read Shakespeare, balanced a chemical equation and dissected the causes of World War I, yet never have been taught how a credit score works, what compound interest does to a loan balance or how to read a pay stub. For students whose parents went to college and learned those lessons at the kitchen table, the gap closes on its own. For students whose families never had the chance, it can follow them into adulthood as overdrawn accounts, high-interest debt and choices made without the vocabulary to weigh them.

That divide is the one Jean-Pierre Conte talks about most. A first-generation college graduate and the son of immigrants, JP Conte has built much of his philanthropy around what he calls the "information gap," the unwritten knowledge and networks that students inherit when a parent has worked through college and a career before them, and that everyone else has to find some other way. Money management sits squarely inside that gap, and a growing body of state-level data suggests schools can help fill it.

A Patchwork That Is Filling In

The clearest measure of how schools handle money education comes from the Council for Economic Education, which surveys all 50 states every two years. According to the 2026 Survey of the states, 39 states now require students to take a personal finance course to graduate from high school, up from 35 states in 2024. The council estimated that recently adopted requirements would reach more than 10 million additional K-12 students.

Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit that tracks the same mandates through a live national dashboard, applies a stricter test. It counts only "guarantee states," where every student must take at least a one-semester standalone personal finance course that cannot be substituted away. California, the most populous state, adopted such a requirement in the summer of 2024. The two organizations count differently, but both point the same direction: money education is moving from optional to expected across much of the country.

What the Course Design Actually Changes

Economists Alexandra Brown, J. Michael Collins, Maximilian Schmeiser and Carly Urban studied Georgia, Idaho and Texas, three states that began requiring financial education for the high school class of 2007. Tracking tens of thousands of young adults afterward, they found that students who passed through the requirement had higher credit scores and lower loan delinquency rates than comparable peers in states without it.

How the lesson is delivered turns out to matter as much as whether it exists. Later work co-authored by Urban found that standalone personal finance courses produced financial well-being gains more than six times the size of those from requirements that merely embed money topics inside another subject. The research suggests that dedicated personal-finance instruction may produce stronger outcomes than requirements that simply embed financial topics within another subject.

Who Has the Most to Gain

The students with the least to fall back on are often the ones a course reaches first. First-generation undergraduates make up a majority of all undergraduates nationwide, and they complete degrees at far lower rates than peers whose parents finished college. Money decisions sit at the center of that gap: which loans to take, what a monthly payment will cost over a decade, whether a budget can absorb a missed paycheck.

Conte's own foundation, which he founded in 2017, has worked with first-generation students. Conte grew up in Brooklyn and New Jersey, the son of a French immigrant father who worked as a tailor and a Cuban immigrant mother, neither of whom attended college, before earning a degree from Colgate University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Through the Conte First Generation Fund, Jean-Pierre Conte has supported students at several universities.

A Lesson That Compounds

Personal finance is one of the few subjects where a single semester can pay returns for decades, because the habits it teaches govern transactions a person repeats their whole life. A graduate who understands how interest accrues will treat a car loan differently at 22 and a mortgage differently at 40. The Federal Reserve research suggests those early lessons show up in measurable places, in credit files and repayment records, years after the final exam.

For Jean-Pierre Conte, it is less about any single statistic than about the information gap. Students whose families have done this before tend to learn it regardless of what the school offers. Students whose families haven't are the ones a required course is most likely to reach for the first time. The state-level data now accumulating gives that view something it lacked a decade ago: numbers to test it against.

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