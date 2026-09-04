GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy's deputy PM says banks, energy firms should help with public finances - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's deputy PM says banks, energy firms should help with public finances

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Energy Markets Italy

Italy's Deputy PM: Banks, Energy Firms Should Advance Taxes to Aid Finances

Deputy PM Tajani Proposes Early Tax Payments from Banks and Energy Firms

Calls for Financial Support Without Official Tax Hikes

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy's deputy prime minister suggested on Friday banks and energy companies should be ready to bring forward tax payments to help boost public finances without an official tax hike.

Antonio Tajani, who is also Italy's foreign minister, said the extra support could help to fund next year's budget as well as any further measures to shield households from high energy prices.

Referencing Previous Accords as Models

Any policy should be modelled on the accord Italy reached last year with banks and insurers to advance tax payments to the state, Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of the annual TEHA Ambrosetti business forum.

Fairness and Strategy in Taxation

"It is only fair to tax profits and it is only fair that oil companies should lend a hand to Italians in the current situation," he said.

"How should they lend a hand? By having taxes slapped on them so that markets get a fright? ... The winning strategy is the one the government pursued with banks and insurers," he added.

Political Stance and Recent Agreements

Tajani's Forza Italia party has traditionally opposed proposals by coalition partner The League to tax windfall profits of financial or energy firms.

He mentioned also as a template an accord Italy reached in recent weeks with large energy companies to advance tax payments to help the government fund the extension of a cut in fuel excise duties.

Contributions in Times of Need

"Banks and insurers as well as large oil firms must give a contribution in times of need. But raiding banks is for bandits ... agreed solutions are the way to go," he said.

"When we set to work on next year's budget if there are any emergencies we'll talk to banks," Tajani added when asked if last year's measure could be renewed.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Tajani suggests using voluntary advance tax payments from banks and energy companies to bolster public finances for 2027, leveraging precedents with banks, insurers, and energy firms.
  • He rejects windfall profit taxes, warning such measures would spook markets, advocating negotiated contributions instead.
  • OECD data show the 2026 budget already includes an expected €11 billion in revenue from banks and insurers via higher regional production taxes and limits on deferred tax asset use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Italy want banks and energy firms to advance tax payments?
Italy's deputy PM suggests advancing tax payments to support public finances and avoid official tax hikes.
How would advancing tax payments help Italy's budget?
Advancing tax payments provides immediate funds for the next year’s budget and to protect households from high energy prices.
What precedent exists for this approach in Italy?
Italy previously reached agreements with banks and insurers, and with large energy companies, to advance tax payments.
Is the Italian government proposing new taxes on profits?
The government favors advancing tax payments rather than imposing new or windfall taxes, aiming for agreed solutions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil heads for weekly gain as US-Iran fighting resumes; diesel hits record high

Oil heads for weekly gain as US-Iran fighting resumes; diesel hits record high

Image for Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations

Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations

Image for Bild reports third German grid sabotage attempt as state election looms

Bild reports third German grid sabotage attempt as state election looms

Image for EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic

EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic

Image for Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Image for Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Traders brace for US jobs data after Fed's Waller soothes bond markets
Traders brace for US jobs data after Fed's Waller soothes bond markets
Image for Regency Assurance Wins Best Customer Service – International Health Insurer UK 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review
Regency Assurance Wins Best Customer Service – International Health Insurer UK 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review
Image for Volkswagen's surprise turnaround deal averts showdown as job cuts loom
Volkswagen's surprise turnaround deal averts showdown as job cuts loom
Image for London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides
London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides
Image for Global money funds draw biggest inflow in nearly a month as investors turn cautious
Global money funds draw biggest inflow in nearly a month as investors turn cautious
Image for Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings
Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings
Image for Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering
Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering
Image for Pound firm ahead of US jobs data, unruffled by geopolitics
Pound firm ahead of US jobs data, unruffled by geopolitics
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI agents hijacked German website in previously undisclosed AI breakout this spring
Exclusive-OpenAI agents hijacked German website in previously undisclosed AI breakout this spring
Image for Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France this month; US trip also planned, sources say
Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France this month; US trip also planned, sources say
Image for France gives farmers €1 billion to recover from record heatwaves
France gives farmers €1 billion to recover from record heatwaves
Image for Bank of England's Bailey sees long-term pressures driving up government debt
Bank of England's Bailey sees long-term pressures driving up government debt
View All Finance Posts