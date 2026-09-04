Italy's Deputy PM: Banks, Energy Firms Should Advance Taxes to Aid Finances

Deputy PM Tajani Proposes Early Tax Payments from Banks and Energy Firms

Calls for Financial Support Without Official Tax Hikes

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy's deputy prime minister suggested on Friday banks and energy companies should be ready to bring forward tax payments to help boost public finances without an official tax hike.

Antonio Tajani, who is also Italy's foreign minister, said the extra support could help to fund next year's budget as well as any further measures to shield households from high energy prices.

Referencing Previous Accords as Models

Any policy should be modelled on the accord Italy reached last year with banks and insurers to advance tax payments to the state, Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of the annual TEHA Ambrosetti business forum.

Fairness and Strategy in Taxation

"It is only fair to tax profits and it is only fair that oil companies should lend a hand to Italians in the current situation," he said.

"How should they lend a hand? By having taxes slapped on them so that markets get a fright? ... The winning strategy is the one the government pursued with banks and insurers," he added.

Political Stance and Recent Agreements

Tajani's Forza Italia party has traditionally opposed proposals by coalition partner The League to tax windfall profits of financial or energy firms.

He mentioned also as a template an accord Italy reached in recent weeks with large energy companies to advance tax payments to help the government fund the extension of a cut in fuel excise duties.

Contributions in Times of Need

"Banks and insurers as well as large oil firms must give a contribution in times of need. But raiding banks is for bandits ... agreed solutions are the way to go," he said.

"When we set to work on next year's budget if there are any emergencies we'll talk to banks," Tajani added when asked if last year's measure could be renewed.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Andrew Heavens)