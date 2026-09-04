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Opposition by US and Russia raises doubts over autonomous weapons talks outcome, diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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US, Russia Resistance Threatens Geneva Autonomous Weapons Agreement Progress

Geneva Talks on Autonomous Weapons Face Major Obstacles

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Opposition from US and Russia

GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Opposition from the United States and Russia has raised doubts that countries meeting in Geneva will on Friday agree on a document that could pave the way to international rules on the use of autonomous weapons, three diplomats said.

The 128 states that are party to the Convention on ​Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), an international framework hosted under the United Nations in Geneva that regulates or bans specific types of weapons considered excessively injurious or indiscriminate, have been meeting this week in the Swiss city.

They are set to decide whether consensus can be reached on a non-binding text that may usher in negotiations on prohibitions and regulations for Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS).

Mounting Concerns Over Autonomous Weapons

Concerns have been mounting about the role of semi-autonomous weapons that can identify and engage targets with varying degrees of autonomy in conflict zones such as Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East.

Human Rights Watch and the Stop Killer Robots campaign group have warned that weapons systems, some of which are assisted by artificial intelligence, may behave unpredictably, raising the risk of fatal errors. 

States agree that international humanitarian law applies to LAWS, but specifically binding international standards for such systems remain virtually non-existent.

Draft Text and Diplomatic Disagreements

A majority of countries at the meeting have expressed support for a draft text, but the U.S. and Russia have proposed late changes and deletions to it, two diplomatic sources said.

The Russian mission in Geneva did not comment. The U.S. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Time Pressure and Risk of No Deal

"The window is getting smaller to getting an agreement," one of the diplomatic sources told Reuters. 

Diplomats may run out of time and key provisions discussed over several years could be dropped, running the risk of no deal emerging, a second diplomatic source said.

Differences Over Language and Legal Approaches

US Position and Supporters

DIFFERENCES OVER LANGUAGE 

The U.S. position has hardened over the past six months, a senior diplomat said, with Washington favouring something more akin to guidelines than a legally binding international treaty as it says international humanitarian law already provides a framework to govern the conduct of warfare.

This position is supported by states including Russia, India and Turkey.

US Diplomatic Efforts

At least six countries received formal diplomatic approaches from Washington to back its position concerning the draft text, two diplomats said. This showed U.S. engagement to try to reach consensus on the issue, one of them said.

Debates Over Terminology and Human Control

But differences remain over language, with the use of words such as "lethality" and a section related to exercising human judgment and control being debated, one of the sources said.

Backers of a legally binding treaty, including Brazil, Ireland and several African states, say safeguards are needed to ensure meaningful human control over the weapons systems in question. Opponents favour greater flexibility.

Warnings from International Leaders

In August U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric warned the world was nearing a moral red line where autonomous weapons could kill without human involvement.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • US and Russia’s resistance jeopardizes consensus on a non‑binding CCW text that could launch LAWS negotiations.
  • Despite broad support, debates over key terms like “lethality” and human judgment highlight deep divides in approach.
  • UN and humanitarian actors stress urgency: without clear rules, autonomous systems enabled by AI may outpace law and pose grave risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the current autonomous weapons talks in Geneva?
The talks aim to agree on a document that could start negotiations on international rules and regulations for the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS).
Why are the US and Russia opposed to the current draft on autonomous weapons?
The US and Russia prefer guidelines over legally binding treaties and have proposed changes to soften the draft, citing existing international humanitarian law.
What concerns exist about autonomous weapons systems?
There are concerns that AI-powered weapons may act unpredictably, increasing the risk of fatal errors and lacking meaningful human control.
Who supports stricter regulations on autonomous weapons?
Countries like Brazil, Ireland, and several African states support a legally binding treaty to ensure human oversight over autonomous weapons.
What is the role of international humanitarian law in these discussions?
International humanitarian law applies to autonomous weapons, but there are currently no binding international standards specifically regulating these systems.

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