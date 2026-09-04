SoftPak Financial Systems Highlights AI and Automation in Portfolio Management

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SoftPak Financial Systems highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics in helping RIAs manage portfolios more efficiently, improve oversight, and scale their operations.

SoftPak Financial Systems highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics in helping RIAs manage portfolios more efficiently, improve oversight, and scale their operations.

WAYLAND, MA — September 4, 2026 — SoftPak Financial Systems highlights how artificial intelligence can enhance aspects of portfolio management that were previously time-consuming for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth professionals.

RIA firms that advise many clients are burdened with the growing complexity of ever-changing tax and commission implications when performing their trade obligations. Technology can ease the overhead associated with these challenges, including the firm’s ability to observe advancements and drift in their fund allocations. SoftPak Financial Systems provides RIAs with the ability to simultaneously manage numerous accounts when trading securities.

UREBAL and UREBAL Hub by SoftPak Financial Systems provide a tax-advantaged, automated and model-based rebalancing process for a firm’s advisors. This allows the firm’s advisors to efficiently manage their firm’s portfolios across accounts and households.

AI and Automation in Portfolio Management

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has left a considerable impact on the financial services industry, especially for investment firms. Southeast Asia is notably no exception to this trend. AI enables investment firms to process data, gain valuable insights from them regarding their portfolio, and save time spent on repetitive tasks.

AI has the potential to change several aspects of portfolio management, particularly data analysis, monitoring and workflow automation. Investment firms have the capability of processing large amounts of data in a short amount of time using the power of AI.

Routine tasks associated with data portfolio management can be automated to help advisors with their disposition of the data. AI can also help identify portfolio data that may require more analysis.

SoftPak has integrated a number of different features in its portfolio management and balancing systems, including the preparation of portfolio analysis, trading, and performance analysis. Prebuilt connections between various portfolio management tools on the UREBAL Hub allow investment teams to have a better understanding and control over their portfolio management tasks.

For RIAs that are in the process of choosing a wealth management software, the ability to integrate various tools can help support the firm's growing clientele.

Supporting Tax-Aware Rebalancing

One way that advisors and investment teams can save time is through automating portfolio rebalancing. SoftPak’s UREBAL provides support for model management, household-level portfolio management, account and security restrictions, customizable tolerance levels, and tax-aware rebalancing strategies.

In addition to this, the platform also provides integrated trading workflows wherein portfolio rebalancing can be executed in tandem with trade order execution. Its rebalancing engine considers target allocations, tolerance levels, turnover reduction, and tax exposure when suggesting portfolio changes.

These capabilities may be particularly relevant to RIAs managing multiple accounts and households, where investment objectives, tax considerations and account-level restrictions can vary. By adhering to defined rebalancing and investment rules, technology helps firms adhere to more consistent processes and policies across various aspects of portfolio management.

Technology for Growing Advisory Firms

With the ability to integrate portfolio management, rebalancing, analytics, trading, and workflow tools,technology can help firms address some operational challenges and reduce reliance on manual workflows.

With increasing numbers of clients and having to deal with an increasing number of accounts, scalable technology will allow advisory firms to ensure operational consistency. Rather than having to constantly review things manually and use different systems, companies can rely on technology to create more efficient workflow processes.

SoftPak Financial Systems has been investing in technology that is aimed at helping wealth advisors and asset managers invest and manage portfolios. The technology includes solutions such as UREBAL, UREBAL Hub, SoftPak Risk Analytics, Householder, Enterprise Risk Management, and Managed Accounts Rebalancing System.

SoftPak’s broader technology is designed to automate parts of investment workflows and support portfolio oversight as advisory firms grow.SoftPak integrates automated rules with technology to help firms develop their existing operations for portfolio management.

As AI and automation become more widely used in financial technology, SoftPak Financial Systems continuously builds its automated portfolio management technology. The focus is developing automation that is advisor-centric, focused on improving the portfolio, and investment operations that scale. With technology, financial professionals can make investment decisions and perform operational workflows without losing the requisite oversight.

About SoftPak Financial Systems

SoftPak Financial Systems delivers multiple software solutions for investment, portfolio management, rebalancing, risk management, and wealth management. These solutions are specifically engineered to automate portfolio management and provide tax-aware rebalancing, enhancements in portfolio oversight, and management of sophisticated investment workflows. SoftPak’s UREBAL enables model-driven rebalancing of portfolios, household administration, flexible restrictions, tax strategies, and integrated trading.

For more information, visit SoftPak financial system.

Media Contact:

Softpak Financial Systems

marketing@softpak.com

+1(781)235-3500

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