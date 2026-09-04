Airbus and Spanish Unions Reach Preliminary Deal After Weeks of Strikes

Breakthrough Agreement in Ongoing Labour Dispute

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Airbus has reached a preliminary deal with four unions in Spain, the company and Industry Minister Jordi Hereu said on Friday, representing a potential breakthrough in a dispute that has triggered weeks of strikes at the planemaker's Spanish plants.

Details of the Preliminary Agreement

The proposal will be submitted to the entire workforce for a binding referendum, Airbus said in a memo sent via email to its staff in Spain and seen by Reuters.

Unions Involved and Negotiation Process

• In its memo, Airbus said it had reached a "proposal of understanding" with unions UGT, ATP, CCOO and SIPA after a meeting mediated by the Industry Ministry to resolve the labour dispute over pay and conditions following months of negotiations.

• Hereu said the unions backing the proposal represented more than 80% of workers on Airbus Spain.

Government Response and Future Implications

• The minister welcomed the agreement, calling it "a magnificent step forward" for Airbus' industrial future in Spain and a demonstration of the value of social dialogue in securing stability and attracting future industrial investment.

Key Provisions of the Deal

• According to Hereu, the agreement includes the recovery of lost purchasing power on top of inflation-linked wage increases and addresses workplace issues including mobility, canteen services and flexibility.

• Airbus said the proposal was formally backed by CEO Guillaume Faury, Chief Human Resources Officer Carmen-Maja Rex, Airbus Spain President Francisco Javier Sanchez Segura and representatives of the four unions.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and David Latona; Editing by Louise Heavens)