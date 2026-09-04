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Airbus says preliminary deal reached with Spanish unions after weeks of strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus says preliminary deal reached with Spanish unions after weeks of strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Airbus and Spanish Unions Reach Preliminary Deal After Weeks of Strikes

Breakthrough Agreement in Ongoing Labour Dispute

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Airbus has reached a preliminary deal with four unions in Spain, the company and Industry Minister Jordi Hereu said on Friday, representing a potential breakthrough in a dispute that has triggered weeks of strikes at the planemaker's Spanish plants.

Details of the Preliminary Agreement

The proposal will be submitted to the entire workforce for a binding referendum, Airbus said in a memo sent via email to its staff in Spain and seen by Reuters.

Unions Involved and Negotiation Process

• In its memo, Airbus said it had reached a "proposal of understanding" with unions UGT, ATP, CCOO and SIPA after a meeting mediated by the Industry Ministry to resolve the labour dispute over pay and conditions following months of negotiations.

• Hereu said the unions backing the proposal represented more than 80% of workers on Airbus Spain.

Government Response and Future Implications

• The minister welcomed the agreement, calling it "a magnificent step forward" for Airbus' industrial future in Spain and a demonstration of the value of social dialogue in securing stability and attracting future industrial investment.

Key Provisions of the Deal

• According to Hereu, the agreement includes the recovery of lost purchasing power on top of inflation-linked wage increases and addresses workplace issues including mobility, canteen services and flexibility.

• Airbus said the proposal was formally backed by CEO Guillaume Faury, Chief Human Resources Officer Carmen-Maja Rex, Airbus Spain President Francisco Javier Sanchez Segura and representatives of the four unions.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and David Latona; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement comes after weeks of widespread strikes affecting Airbus plants across Spain since early July, involving over 14,000 employees. It was mediated by Spain’s Industry Ministry and includes UGT, ATP, CCOO and SIPA, representing over 80% of workers. (efe.com)
  • The proposal restores lost purchasing power atop inflation-adjusted pay, and addresses workplace issues like mobility, canteen services, telework flexibility, and vacation arrangements. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • The deal now awaits ratification through a binding referendum of all Airbus Spain employees, with the minister calling it a 'magnificent step forward' in social dialogue and industrial stability. (efe.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the preliminary deal between Airbus and Spanish unions about?
The deal aims to resolve a labour dispute over pay and conditions, ending weeks of strikes at Airbus's Spanish plants.
Which unions are involved in the agreement with Airbus in Spain?
Unions UGT, ATP, CCOO, and SIPA are involved in the preliminary agreement with Airbus in Spain.
What does the agreement with Airbus include for workers?
It includes the recovery of lost purchasing power, inflation-linked wage increases, and improvements to workplace issues such as mobility and canteen services.
Will the Airbus agreement be finalized immediately?
No, the proposal will be submitted to the entire workforce for a binding referendum before it can be finalized.
Who mediated the negotiations between Airbus and the unions?
The negotiations were mediated by the Spanish Industry Ministry.

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