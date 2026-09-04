Regency Assurance Wins Best Customer Service – International Health Insurer UK 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review

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Global Banking & Finance Review is pleased to announce Regency Assurance as the recipient of the prestigious Best Customer Service – International Health Insurer UK 2026 award. This recognition reflects Regency Assurance’s continued commitment to delivering responsive, accessible and customer-focused support to internationally mobile individuals and families.

The award acknowledges Regency Assurance’s approach to customer service across the international health insurance journey, from initial enquiries and policy support to claims assistance and ongoing member communication. Through its Regency for Expats offering, the company provides international health insurance solutions for globally mobile customers in more than 120 countries and maintains dedicated operations and 24-hour claims contact channels in the United Kingdom and other international markets.

Commenting on the award, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “Customer service is one of the most important differentiators in international health insurance, particularly when members may require assistance while living or travelling away from their home country. Regency Assurance has demonstrated a strong focus on accessibility, communication and customer support. This award recognises its commitment to helping international policyholders navigate healthcare and insurance needs with greater confidence.”

Regency Assurance’s customer-service model places particular emphasis on support throughout the claims process. Its published international health insurance documentation states that customers are kept updated as claims progress, while eligible claims may be settled through direct settlement or reimbursement in a range of global currencies. Regency also operates an appeals and complaints process designed to ensure concerns are addressed promptly and clearly.

The company also provides international customer-service support for prospective and existing members, reflecting the importance of accessibility in a market where policyholders may be located across multiple jurisdictions and time zones.

About Regency Assurance

Regency Assurance provides international insurance solutions for globally mobile individuals, families and organisations. Through Regency for Expats, the company specialises in international health insurance for people living and working overseas, with services available across more than 120 countries.

Its international health insurance services include access to customer support, claims assistance and direct-settlement arrangements for eligible treatment. Regency’s wider international employee-benefits offering also supports organisations operating across multiple countries with group health and life insurance solutions.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme was established to recognise outstanding achievements, innovation and leadership across the global financial services industry. Each year, the awards highlight institutions and organisations that demonstrate excellence across areas including customer experience, product development, strategic execution, innovation and market impact.

Winners are selected through an evaluation process considering relevant qualitative and quantitative evidence, industry performance, service standards and contributions to advancing financial-services practices.

The awards showcase organisations that are setting strong standards in banking, insurance, fintech, investment and other areas of global finance.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international financial publication providing news, analysis, interviews and thought leadership across banking, finance, insurance, investment, fintech, capital markets and global business.

Through its digital platform, print publication and awards programme, Global Banking & Finance Review reaches financial professionals, business leaders, investors and decision-makers around the world, with a focus on developments shaping the international financial-services landscape.

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