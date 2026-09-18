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Ukraine receives €3.3 billion under EU loan, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine receives €3.3 billion under EU loan, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Ukraine Gets €3.3 Billion EU Loan Tranche for Priority Defence Needs

EU Loan Tranche Disbursement and Allocation

Details of the Loan Tranche

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received a €3.3 billion tranche from the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said on Friday.

Allocation of Funds

Ukraine will allocate the funds to priority defence needs, in particular the procurement of missiles and drones, Koretskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Key Takeaways

  • This is part of a broader €90 billion EU support loan for Ukraine covering 2026‑2027, including defence and budgetary aid (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • The €3.3 billion tranche specifically targets weapons procurement such as missiles and drones, aligning with earlier EU approvals for air and missile defence support (marketscreener.com).
  • Previous disbursements under the Ukraine Support Loan include €3.2 billion in macro‑financial aid and €3.9 billion for drone procurement earlier in 2026 (enlargement.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Ukraine receive from the EU's Ukraine Support Loan?
Ukraine received a €3.3 billion tranche from the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan.
Who announced the receipt of the EU loan by Ukraine?
Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced the receipt of the EU loan.
What will Ukraine use the €3.3 billion EU loan for?
Ukraine will allocate the loan funds to priority defence needs, including procurement of missiles and drones.
When did Ukraine receive the EU loan tranche?
The loan tranche was received on September 18.

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