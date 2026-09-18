Ukraine Gets €3.3 Billion EU Loan Tranche for Priority Defence Needs
EU Loan Tranche Disbursement and Allocation
Details of the Loan Tranche
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received a €3.3 billion tranche from the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said on Friday.
Allocation of Funds
Ukraine will allocate the funds to priority defence needs, in particular the procurement of missiles and drones, Koretskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Daniel Flynn)