Euro Zone Current Account Surplus Narrows to €27.6 Billion in July
Euro Zone Current Account Data and Economic Impact
Current Account Surplus Figures for July
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed in July to €27.6 billion from €35.1 billion a month earlier, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.
Comparison with Previous Year
The surplus amounted to 1.7% of euro area GDP for the 12 months to July, down from 1.9% one year earlier.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)