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Euro zone current account surplus narrows in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone current account surplus narrows in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Euro Zone Current Account Surplus Narrows to €27.6 Billion in July

Euro Zone Current Account Data and Economic Impact

Current Account Surplus Figures for July

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed in July to €27.6 billion from €35.1 billion a month earlier, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Comparison with Previous Year

The surplus amounted to 1.7% of euro area GDP for the 12 months to July, down from 1.9% one year earlier.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The decline from June reflects shrinking trade and income balances, continuing a downward trend in external surplus intensity.
  • The goods surplus in July stood at €14.2 billion, a modest improvement over last year but insufficient to offset declines elsewhere.
  • Euro‑area 4‑quarter surplus remains at 1.7 % of GDP, matching projections for 2026 and highlighting persistent external vulnerability amid energy shocks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the euro zone's current account surplus in July?
The euro zone's current account surplus in July was €27.6 billion.
How did the current account surplus change compared to the previous month?
The surplus narrowed from €35.1 billion in June to €27.6 billion in July.
What percentage of euro area GDP was the surplus for the 12 months to July?
The surplus amounted to 1.7% of euro area GDP for the 12 months to July.
How does the current surplus compare with the same period last year?
It decreased from 1.9% to 1.7% of euro area GDP compared to the previous year.

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