GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Healey to press EU to include UK in 'Made in Europe' policy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Healey to press EU to include UK in 'Made in Europe' policy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Healey Urges EU to Include UK in 'Made in Europe' Policy, Protect British Exports

UK Seeks Inclusion in EU Industrial Policy Amid Post-Brexit Trade Concerns

Healey's Push for Closer EU Partnerships

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will urge his counterparts in the European Union not to exclude Britain from the bloc's "Made in Europe" industrial policy at a meeting in Dublin later, as he presses for deeper economic and security ties.

Healey wants closer partnerships with the EU in the tech, defence and manufacturing sectors, the treasury said, and is hoping to secure better access to European markets, 10 years after Britain voted to leave the bloc.

Labour Government's Efforts to Improve EU Relations

Britain's Labour government has been trying to improve trading ties with the EU since it was elected 2024 but has so far struggled, failing, for example, to find a way to join the EU's SAFE defence fund last year.

Challenges Posed by the 'Made in Europe' Policy

The EU's Made in Europe policy could be the latest stumbling block, as Healey presses for carve-outs for Britain.

Lessons from the SAFE Defence Fund

He will tell EU partners to "learn the lessons" from SAFE, which fell through after London refused to pay the financial contribution to join.

Impact on British Automotive Exports

The Made in Europe policy is aimed at curbing reliance on Chinese components by prioritising European-made goods over those from outside the bloc, a worry for British auto-industry suppliers who feed into EU supply chains.

About £15 billion of British automotive exports are sold into European markets each year, and Healey, attending his first EU finance ministers meeting since he was made chancellor in July, will tell the bloc not to erect new barriers.

Potential for a 'Reset' Deal

According to the Financial Times, at the meeting, he will also indicate that Britain could agree a "reset" deal with the EU, provided Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government could show that it "benefits people back home".

Future of UK-EU Relations

A formal summit between Britain and the EU has been postponed from July after Britain's former Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned in June.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and William Schomberg in London, Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey presses EU not to erect barriers via “Made in Europe” policy, aiming for market access and carve‑outs to protect UK industry; UK automotive exports to EU (~£15 billion) are highly exposed.
  • The move reflects lessons from failed SAFE defence fund negotiations (EU asked for large financial contributions) and aligns with hopes for a UK‑EU “reset” provided domestic benefits.
  • EU’s 'Industrial Accelerator Act' underpins the “Made in Europe” framework, favouring European firms and raising obstacles for non‑EU participants—Healey seeks flexibility for UK access.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is John Healey urging the EU to include the UK in the 'Made in Europe' policy?
Healey wants to ensure Britain is not excluded from EU industrial policies, securing better access to European markets for UK industries.
What sectors does the UK seek closer partnerships with the EU in?
The UK seeks stronger cooperation in the tech, defence, and manufacturing sectors with the EU.
How could the 'Made in Europe' policy impact British automotive exports?
The policy aims to prioritize European-made goods, which could threaten £15 billion in British automotive exports into EU supply chains.
What is the significance of the 'SAFE' defence fund mentioned in the article?
The UK failed to join the EU's SAFE defence fund due to disagreements over contributions, impacting defence collaboration.
What are the UK's goals in resetting its relationship with the EU?
The UK aims to improve trading ties, increase market access, and ensure that new agreements benefit British people.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Yen slumps to two-week low after BOJ rate hike underwhelms

Yen slumps to two-week low after BOJ rate hike underwhelms

Image for BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags policy pivot to preemptive inflation fight

BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags policy pivot to preemptive inflation fight

Image for Ukraine receives €3.3 billion under EU loan, PM says

Ukraine receives €3.3 billion under EU loan, PM says

Image for Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation

Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation

Image for Oil prices fall 2% on easing fears over Saudi supply disruption

Oil prices fall 2% on easing fears over Saudi supply disruption

Image for Sterling ticks up after UK retail sales beat expectations

Sterling ticks up after UK retail sales beat expectations

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro zone current account surplus narrows in July
Euro zone current account surplus narrows in July
Image for Ukraine fuel prices rise by up to 10% in September, data shows
Ukraine fuel prices rise by up to 10% in September, data shows
Image for Toyota estimates factory automation could cost $6.4 billion per year from 2028
Toyota estimates factory automation could cost $6.4 billion per year from 2028
Image for Volkswagen to recall over 208,700 US vehicles over steering rack bolt defect, NHTSA says
Volkswagen to recall over 208,700 US vehicles over steering rack bolt defect, NHTSA says
Image for Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business
Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business
Image for British consumers defy forecasts and up their shopping again
British consumers defy forecasts and up their shopping again
Image for Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Image for Portugal approves $918 million pension bonus, tax cuts package
Portugal approves $918 million pension bonus, tax cuts package
Image for UK retailer Debenhams announces return of McDonald as new chair 
UK retailer Debenhams announces return of McDonald as new chair 
Image for UK's Harworth rejects top shareholder Peel's sweetened $802 million offer
UK's Harworth rejects top shareholder Peel's sweetened $802 million offer
Image for German producer prices rise 4.6% y/y in August
German producer prices rise 4.6% y/y in August
Image for French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses
French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses
View All Finance Posts