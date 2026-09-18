GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK retailer Debenhams announces return of McDonald as new chair - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK retailer Debenhams announces return of McDonald as new chair 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Debenhams Appoints Iain McDonald as New Chair to Rebuild Equity Value

Leadership Changes and Strategic Focus at Debenhams

Sept 18 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Debenhams said on Friday Iain McDonald has returned to its board as chair, replacing Tim Morris, as the company looks to focus on rebuilding its equity value after completing the initial stage of its turnaround.

Background on Iain McDonald

Here are some details:

McDonald's Investment and Board History

• McDonald stepped down in February after Debenhams launched an equity raise, in which McDonald and his fund Belerion Capital invested about $5 million, making him the ninth largest investor in the group, per LSEG data.

• McDonald, who had served as a non-executive director since June 2017, stepped down to facilitate his fund's participation in the funding earlier this year.

Other Roles and Achievements

• McDonald is currently chair and investor at London-listed cosmetics group Revolution Beauty, whose shares have soared over 60% so far this year.

Debenhams' Financial Performance

Share Performance

• Debenhams, formerly known as Boohoo, has seen its shares rise 8.6% so far this year.

Profit Growth

• Debenhams on Thursday reported a 13.9% rise in first-half adjusted core profit, driven by a return to growth at major brands including PrettyLittleThing, boohoo and Karen Millen.

Leadership Transitions

Tim Morris' Departure

• Morris is stepping down with immediate effect after serving as chair for nearly two years and oversaw the group's new strategy, which was led by CEO Dan Finley.

New Board Appointments

Expertise Brought by New Directors

• As part of Friday's changes, Debenhams also appointed Michael Stewart and Stephen Rothwell as independent non-executive directors, bringing expertise in capital markets, investment management, technology and AI-enabled consumer platforms.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Iain McDonald returns as chair, replacing Tim Morris, after stepping down in February to back an equity raise (with $5m investment via Belerion Capital) as ninth-largest shareholder (cbinsights.com)
  • McDonald, an experienced e‑commerce investor and founder of Belerion Capital, also chairs Revolution Beauty, which continues its own recovery and strategic partnerships with Debenhams (people.equilar.com)
  • Debenhams is riding momentum from a 13.9% rise in H1 adjusted EBITDA, equity injection, and strategy led by CEO Dan Finley, while bolstering its board with independent specialists in capital markets, technology and AI‑enabled platforms (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new chair appointed at Debenhams?
Iain McDonald has been appointed as the new chair of Debenhams, replacing Tim Morris.
Why did Iain McDonald previously step down from Debenhams’ board?
Iain McDonald stepped down in February to facilitate his fund Belerion Capital's participation in Debenhams' equity raise.
What recent financial performance did Debenhams report?
Debenhams reported a 13.9% rise in first-half adjusted core profit and an 8.6% increase in shares so far this year.
Who else was appointed to Debenhams’ board?
Michael Stewart and Stephen Rothwell were appointed as independent non-executive directors.
Which major brands contributed to Debenhams’ profit growth?
Brands including PrettyLittleThing, boohoo, and Karen Millen contributed to Debenhams’ profit growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Voting begins in Russian parliamentary election which Putin has cast as barometer of support for war

Voting begins in Russian parliamentary election which Putin has cast as barometer of support for war

Image for Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business

Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business

Image for Oil prices fall 2% on hopes of limited Saudi supply disruptions

Oil prices fall 2% on hopes of limited Saudi supply disruptions

Image for UK's Harworth rejects top shareholder Peel's sweetened $802 million offer

UK's Harworth rejects top shareholder Peel's sweetened $802 million offer

Image for British retail sales unexpectedly rise in August

British retail sales unexpectedly rise in August

Image for German producer prices rise 4.6% y/y in August

German producer prices rise 4.6% y/y in August

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses
French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses
Image for Russia adapts a training missile to lead its ballistic onslaught of Ukraine
Russia adapts a training missile to lead its ballistic onslaught of Ukraine
Image for Berlin's acute housing shortage and soaring rents dominate city election
Berlin's acute housing shortage and soaring rents dominate city election
Image for INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating
INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating
Image for Stocks rise, yen weakens as BOJ split-vote hike tempers hawkish wagers
Stocks rise, yen weakens as BOJ split-vote hike tempers hawkish wagers
Image for Exclusive-ECB's Vujcic cools oil-fuelled bets on rate hikes
Exclusive-ECB's Vujcic cools oil-fuelled bets on rate hikes
Image for Barclays backs November BoE hike, warns Middle East conflict could spur more
Barclays backs November BoE hike, warns Middle East conflict could spur more
Image for How Bessent, America's bond salesman, cornered Japan on big spending
How Bessent, America's bond salesman, cornered Japan on big spending
Image for Yen slumps after BOJ hikes rates as expected
Yen slumps after BOJ hikes rates as expected
Image for Morning Bid: BOJ struggling to keep pace with hiking partners
Morning Bid: BOJ struggling to keep pace with hiking partners
Image for Hyundai Motor CEO warns of Chinese vehicle surge in the US without guardrails
Hyundai Motor CEO warns of Chinese vehicle surge in the US without guardrails
Image for Bank of Japan lifts rates to 31-year high, two board members dissent
Bank of Japan lifts rates to 31-year high, two board members dissent
View All Finance Posts