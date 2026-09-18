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Finance

Ukraine fuel prices rise by up to 10% in September, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Ukraine Retail Fuel and Diesel Prices Rise Up To 10% in September 2024

Rising Fuel Prices and Market Influences in Ukraine

Recent Price Increases and Market Data

KYIV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Retail prices for motor fuel in Ukraine have risen by 8% to 10% since the start of the month, tracking gains in European prices, and diesel has edged close to the psychological threshold of 100 hryvnias ($2.24) per litre, fuel news agency Enkorr said.

Ukraine is fully dependent on imported fuel because Russian missile attacks have destroyed all of Ukraine's oil-refining capacity.

Globally, fuel prices have been inflated by disruption caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Data from Enkorr showed that the average price of petrol rose 10% in September to 88.3 hryvnias per litre as of September 17, while diesel prices climbed 8% to 98.2 hryvnias per litre.

Wholesale Diesel Prices Surpass Key Threshold

Enkorr said in a report that offers for wholesale batches of diesel fuel above 100 hryvnias per litre had already appeared in some Ukrainian regions.

Government Response and Market Dynamics

"The delay in price adjustments by market makers is linked to a government request to wait for a reversal in external markets. So far, however, that hope has not materialised: European quotations have eased slightly but remain too high to stabilise domestic prices," Enkorr said.

Seasonal and Geopolitical Factors

Demand for diesel traditionally rises in autumn due to the sowing campaign, as agricultural machinery primarily runs on diesel fuel.

Impact of Russian Attacks and Ukrainian Countermeasures

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian petrol stations, both in the capital, Kyiv, and in frontline eastern regions, where it is seeking to disrupt logistics for Ukraine's military.

Ukraine has also targeted Russian refineries, causing major disruption to Russian fuel supplies.    

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 44.6916 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Average petrol price in Ukraine rose ~10 % to about 88.3 UAH per litre by September 17; diesel rose ~8 % to about 98.2 UAH/l, with wholesale offers topping 100 UAH/l in some regions (Enkorr data).
  • Ukraine’s full reliance on imported fuel stems from the destruction of domestic refining capacity by Russian missile attacks; European price trends and the conflict‑induced global tightness—especially the U.S.‑Israel war on Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz—are driving domestic prices higher.
  • In the U.S., diesel prices recently exceeded $6 per gallon—a >60 % increase since before the Iran war—highlighting the global reach of energy supply disruptions stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did fuel prices rise in Ukraine in September?
Retail fuel prices in Ukraine rose by 8% to 10% since the start of September.
What is the current price of diesel in Ukraine?
Diesel prices climbed to 98.2 hryvnias per litre and are nearing the 100 hryvnia mark.
Why are fuel prices increasing in Ukraine?
Fuel prices are rising due to rising European prices, dependence on imports, and supply disruptions from the conflict.
How is the fuel supply in Ukraine affected by the conflict?
Russian attacks have destroyed Ukraine's refining capacity, and both Ukraine and Russia are targeting each other's fuel infrastructure.
What seasonal factors impact diesel demand in Ukraine?
Diesel demand rises in autumn due to the agricultural sowing campaign, as most farm machinery runs on diesel.

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