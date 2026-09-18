ECB President Lagarde Signals Openness to Early Departure Before 2027 Term End

Lagarde Addresses Speculation About Her Tenure

DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Friday kept the door open to leaving her post early, replying "we'll see" when asked if she would remain in the position until her term ends in October 2027.

Lagarde's Response to Resignation Rumors

"I leave in 2027," Lagarde told Irish national broadcaster RTE in response to a question on rumours of her early resignation that have persisted for most of this year.

Clarification on Term End Date

When asked if that meant October 2027, Lagarde replied: "We'll see."

Commitment to Professional Transition

"What I can tell you at this point is that whatever the time, it will be handled in the most professional way as it should be," she added.

Potential Successors and Political Dynamics

Sources told Reuters this week that France would back Dutchman Klaas Knot to succeed Lagarde as part of a bargain in which a French candidate would be picked for chief economist.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)