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ECB's Lagarde keeps door open to early exit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Lagarde keeps door open to early exit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB Christine Lagarde European Central Bank

ECB President Lagarde Signals Openness to Early Departure Before 2027 Term End

Lagarde Addresses Speculation About Her Tenure

DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Friday kept the door open to leaving her post early, replying "we'll see" when asked if she would remain in the position until her term ends in October 2027. 

Lagarde's Response to Resignation Rumors

"I leave in 2027," Lagarde told Irish national broadcaster RTE in response to a question on rumours of her early resignation that have persisted for most of this year.

Clarification on Term End Date

When asked if that meant October 2027, Lagarde replied: "We'll see." 

Commitment to Professional Transition

"What I can tell you at this point is that whatever the time, it will be handled in the most professional way as it should be," she added. 

Potential Successors and Political Dynamics

Sources told Reuters this week that France would back Dutchman Klaas Knot to succeed Lagarde as part of a bargain in which a French candidate would be picked for chief economist.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde reaffirmed that her non‑renewable term runs until October 31, 2027, but left open the possibility of an early exit, stating “we’ll see” and promising any transition would be handled professionally. (tradingview.com)
  • Speculation around her early departure has been persistent, linked to French politics and potential roles such as at the World Economic Forum, though she remains focused on completing her mandate. (lemonde.fr)
  • France may back Dutch central banker Klaas Knot to succeed Lagarde—contingent on a French candidate filling the powerful ECB chief economist role—a move backed by President Macron but likely to face resistance from Germany. (straitstimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Christine Lagarde considering leaving the ECB before her term ends?
Christine Lagarde replied 'we'll see' when asked if she would stay until her term ends in October 2027, keeping the possibility open.
When does Lagarde's current term as ECB President officially end?
Christine Lagarde's current term as European Central Bank President is scheduled to end in October 2027.
Who are rumored candidates to succeed Christine Lagarde at the ECB?
Sources indicated France may back Dutchman Klaas Knot to succeed Lagarde as ECB President.
How did Lagarde address rumors of her early resignation?
Lagarde stated, 'What I can tell you at this point is that whatever the time, it will be handled in the most professional way as it should be.'

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