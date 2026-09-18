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Toyota estimates factory automation could cost $6.4 billion per year from 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Toyota estimates factory automation could cost $6.4 billion per year from 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Toyota to Invest $6.4 Billion Annually in Factory Automation From 2028

Toyota's Strategic Shift Towards Factory Automation

Estimated Investment and Scope

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor estimates it could cost 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) annually from 2028 to modernise its factories as the world's biggest carmaker accelerates automation and robotics deployment.

Across the industry, automakers are turning to robotics to cut costs and address ageing infrastructure and labour shortages, a strategy that analysts say could open a growth avenue beyond vehicle manufacturing.

Coverage and Implementation Details

The investment estimate covers Toyota, group companies and major suppliers. Without specifying whether it would definitely take place or for how many years it would continue, the company told investors around 400,000 robots would be needed to drive factory automation at those firms.

The figure includes replacements for existing machines and new installations and humanoid and non-humanoid robots.

Automation Technologies and Future Collaboration

Types of Automation and Robotics

The potential investment, discussed with investors earlier this month, is tied to factory automation spanning industrial robots, automated logistics and future human-robot collaboration on the factory floor.

Analyst Perspectives

Analysts at Bernstein in a note on Friday said Toyota's growing focus on robotics could increase investor appreciation of the potential for growth beyond automobiles.

"We expect robotics-related announcements to become more frequent going forward as Toyota accelerates its robotics efforts," they wrote.

Industry Trends and Competitor Moves

Other global automakers are seeking to increase the use of humanoid robots. Hyundai, which owns humanoid robot maker Boston Dynamics, has said it plans to deploy humanoid robots at its US plant in Georgia from 2028.

($1 = 157.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Toyota plans to invest about ¥1 trillion yearly starting in 2028 into factory modernization with automation across its global operations, including affiliates and suppliers. (car.watch.impress.co.jp)
  • The initiative envisions deployment of approximately 400,000 robots—both replacements and new units—including both humanoid and conventional robots—to support manufacturing, logistics, and human‑robot collaboration. (news.sbs.co.kr)
  • This move aligns with industry trends as automakers accelerate robotics to combat labor shortages, renew aging factories, and explore growth beyond vehicle production. A Reuters poll earlier in 2026 found one‑third of Japanese firms are using or considering AI‑powered robots, led by automakers. (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Toyota plan to spend annually on factory automation?
Toyota estimates it may spend 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) per year from 2028 on factory automation and robotics.
What is the purpose of Toyota's automation investment?
The investment aims to modernise factories, cut costs, update ageing infrastructure, and address labor shortages.
How many robots will Toyota use in its automation efforts?
Toyota estimates around 400,000 robots will be needed across its operations, suppliers, and group companies.
Which other automakers are increasing the use of robotics?
Hyundai, for example, plans to deploy humanoid robots at its US plant in Georgia from 2028.
What types of robots are included in Toyota's investment plan?
The plan includes both humanoid and non-humanoid robots, covering replacements and new installations.

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