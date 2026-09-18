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Five countries want smaller growth of next EU budget, Spain offers ideas - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Five countries want smaller growth of next EU budget, Spain offers ideas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy European Union Markets

Five EU Nations Demand Smaller Budget; Spain Suggests Flexible Repayment Plan

EU Budget Negotiations and Proposals for 2028-2034

By Jan Strupczewski

Calls for a Reduced EU Budget

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Austria said on Friday the European Union's budget for 2028-2034 must be "several hundred billion euros" smaller than the €2 trillion proposed by the European Commission, drawing battle lines before EU budget talks come to a head in the next three months.

The leaders of the five countries, among the biggest net contributors to the budget, wrote in a joint op-ed in Politico that EU taxpayers cannot keep paying more to pay for both old and new priorities.

Criticism of Current Budget Focus

"It (the budget) is too focused on subsidies and transfers allocated largely in advance, leaving too little room for what Europe urgently needs: common investment in security and defence, competitiveness, innovation, and the fight against irregular migration," the five leaders said.

Concerns of Net Beneficiaries

Net beneficiaries of the EU budget are concerned that would reduce EU funds for farmers and for equalising standards of living between the poorer and richer regions of Europe -- a major political concern before parliamentary elections next year in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece, Finland, Slovakia and Estonia.  

European Commission's Budget Proposal

The European Commission has proposed the budget should amount to €2 trillion or 1.26% of EU Gross National Income (GNI), of which some 168 billion, or 0.11% of GNI, is to service the EU's borrowing for the post-pandemic recovery fund. The five leaders called the proposed nominal increase of around 60% over the 2021-2027 budget "simply not realistic."

"This is why we call for a balanced cut to the Commission’s proposal of several hundred billioneuros," they said.

Spain's Flexible Repayment Suggestion

Proposal for Adjusted Repayment Schedule

To help find a solution, Spain proposed to change the repayment schedule of part of the EU post-pandemic borrowing, linking it to economic growth and spreading it out over a longer period. This, according to Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, would free up some €70 billion.

Projected Impact of Spain's Plan

"An annual payment of about 0.06% of EU GDP would retire the debt by 2058, the deadline agreed by member states," Cuerpo said.

Upcoming Budget Discussions

EU governments will discuss the next EU budget at summits in October, November and December in an effort to get a deal before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Austria demand a “several hundred billion‑euro” cut to the Commission’s €2 trillion proposal
  • Spain’s Economy Minister proposes linking EU post‑pandemic debt repayments to GDP growth to free up €70 billion
  • Budget talks will intensify at October–December EU summits ahead of 2028–34 framework finalisation

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are demanding a smaller EU budget for 2028-2034?
Germany, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Austria are calling for a significantly reduced EU budget for 2028-2034.
What is the European Commission's proposed size for the next EU budget?
The European Commission has proposed a €2 trillion budget for 2028-2034, or 1.26% of EU Gross National Income.
What alternative proposal has Spain offered for the EU budget?
Spain proposes changing the repayment schedule for EU post-pandemic borrowing, linking it to economic growth and spreading payments over a longer period.
Why are some EU countries concerned about proposed budget cuts?
Net beneficiaries worry that budget cuts will reduce funding for farmers and for equalizing living standards across regions.
When will EU governments discuss the new budget?
EU governments will hold budget discussions at summits in October, November, and December.

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