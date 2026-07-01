Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refinery and Missile Component Facility in Escalated Attacks

Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory

Oil Refinery Attack in Ufa

July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck a Russian oil refinery in the city of Ufa, more than 1,300 km (800 miles) from the frontline for the second time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, as Kyiv steps up its strikes deep in Russia.

"Every day, our plan for imposing Ukrainian long-range sanctions is being implemented," Zelenskiy said on X, referring to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory.

"This is an entirely just response to everything Russia is doing against us."

Strike on Military-Industrial Facility in Penza Region

Zelenskiy also reported a strike on what he said was a "strategic" Russian military-industrial facility in the Penza region, involved in making components for missile weaponry used by Moscow in attacks on Ukraine.

The distance to the site was about 600 km from the frontline, he said.

Details of the Targeted Facility

Ukraine's military General Staff named the plant as part of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos. It said it makes sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles, components for aircraft avionics, and equipment for reconnaissance satellites.

Additional Strikes on Infrastructure

Bridges and Logistics Crossings

The General Staff also reported strikes on two bridges in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as a logistics crossing in the Donetsk region.

Impact on Russian Military Supply Routes

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian military supply routes as part of a mounting campaign to target Moscow's logistics far behind the frontline, an effort analysts have said is helping slow its war machine after more than four years of conflict.

Wider Campaign and Recent Operations

June Attacks on Oil Refineries and Military Targets

Ukraine's defence ministry said that Ukraine's forces hit 11 oil refineries, as well as fuel logistics facilities, military factories, and other targets in June.

Strikes on Russian Fighter Jets in Crimea

Separately, Ukraine's security service, the SBU, said it struck hangars housing Russian fighter jets at an airfield in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian Strategy and Leadership Statements

Zelenskiy's 40-Day Campaign

Last week, Zelenskiy said he had approved a 40-day campaign to "influence" Russia to end its war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Sharon Singleton)