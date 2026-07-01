GBAF Logo
Selwood Asset Management advocates for Louis Hachette market listing change - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates Selwood Asset Management's proposal for Louis Hachette to change its stock market listing, emphasizing potential growth and visibility in the finance sector.
Finance

Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refinery and Missile Component Facility in Escalated Attacks

Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory

Oil Refinery Attack in Ufa

July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck a Russian oil refinery in the city of Ufa, more than 1,300 km (800 miles) from the frontline for the second time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, as Kyiv steps up its strikes deep in Russia.

"Every day, our plan for imposing Ukrainian long-range sanctions is being implemented," Zelenskiy said on X, referring to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory.

"This is an entirely just response to everything Russia is doing against us."

Strike on Military-Industrial Facility in Penza Region

Zelenskiy also reported a strike on what he said was a "strategic" Russian military-industrial facility in the Penza region, involved in making components for missile weaponry used by Moscow in attacks on Ukraine.

The distance to the site was about 600 km from the frontline, he said.

Details of the Targeted Facility

Ukraine's military General Staff named the plant as part of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos. It said it makes sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles, components for aircraft avionics, and equipment for reconnaissance satellites.

Additional Strikes on Infrastructure

Bridges and Logistics Crossings

The General Staff also reported strikes on two bridges in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as a logistics crossing in the Donetsk region.

Impact on Russian Military Supply Routes

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian military supply routes as part of a mounting campaign to target Moscow's logistics far behind the frontline, an effort analysts have said is helping slow its war machine after more than four years of conflict.

Wider Campaign and Recent Operations

June Attacks on Oil Refineries and Military Targets

Ukraine's defence ministry said that Ukraine's forces hit 11 oil refineries, as well as fuel logistics facilities, military factories, and other targets in June.

Strikes on Russian Fighter Jets in Crimea

Separately, Ukraine's security service, the SBU, said it struck hangars housing Russian fighter jets at an airfield in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian Strategy and Leadership Statements

Zelenskiy's 40-Day Campaign

Last week, Zelenskiy said he had approved a 40-day campaign to "influence" Russia to end its war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The second strike on Ufa’s oil refinery underscores Ukraine’s strategy of repeated deep‑strikes to degrade Russia’s lubricant and fuel output deep inside its territory (united24media.com).
  • The Penza facility (NIIFI), part of Roscosmos, manufactures sensors for Kh‑101, Kalibr and Iskander missiles, avionics components, and reconnaissance‑satellite gear—making it a high‑value target for disrupting Russia’s aerospace and missile systems (united24media.com).
  • These operations are part of a broader Ukrainian campaign in June that struck 11 oil refineries and multiple logistics and military targets to strain Russia’s war‑supporting infrastructure (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What Russian oil refinery did Ukraine strike?
Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Ufa, over 1,300 km from the frontline, for the second time.
Which Russian military facility did Ukraine target in the Penza region?
Ukraine hit a strategic military-industrial facility in Penza involved in producing missile components for Roscosmos.
How far from the frontline was the Russian missile component plant hit by Ukraine?
The missile component plant in Penza was about 600 km from the frontline.
How many oil refineries did Ukraine claim to hit in June?
Ukraine's defence ministry said its forces hit 11 oil refineries in June.
What other targets, apart from oil refineries, did Ukraine hit?
Ukraine also struck bridges, fuel logistics facilities, military factories, and airfields containing Russian fighter jets.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes

Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes

Image for Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments

Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments

Image for Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely

Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely

Image for Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience

Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience

Image for Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

Image for UK manufacturing activity cools despite stockpiling boost to output, PMI shows

UK manufacturing activity cools despite stockpiling boost to output, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defence funding gap
Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defence funding gap
Image for Euro zone factory output ends first quarter on strong note, cost pressures ease - PMI
Euro zone factory output ends first quarter on strong note, cost pressures ease - PMI
Image for Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says
Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says
Image for German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows
German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows
Image for French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows
French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows
Image for Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues
Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues
Image for Volkswagen cuts are 'wake-up call' for European industry, BYD advisor says
Volkswagen cuts are 'wake-up call' for European industry, BYD advisor says
Image for Italian manufacturing cost pressures ease in June, PMI shows
Italian manufacturing cost pressures ease in June, PMI shows
Image for EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
Image for ING close to buying 40% stake in Spain's Singular, source says
ING close to buying 40% stake in Spain's Singular, source says
Image for Commodities trader Mercuria to form joint venture with Italian major Eni
Commodities trader Mercuria to form joint venture with Italian major Eni
Image for Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative
Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative
View All Finance Posts