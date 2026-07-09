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Ukraine says it hits more Russian fuel tankers as Crimea campaign intensifies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine says it hits more Russian fuel tankers as Crimea campaign intensifies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Ukraine Expands Strikes on Russian Fuel Tankers in Sea of Azov Near Crimea

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Target Russian Fuel Supply Lines

Overview of Recent Strikes

July 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones hit a dozen more Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov overnight, Ukraine's military said on Thursday, the latest in a campaign aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to Russian forces and isolating Moscow-occupied Crimea.

Impact on Russian Military Logistics

Disruption of Fuel Deliveries

The vessels were used to supply fuel to the Russian military, and to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Telegram.

It added that a tugboat and a dry cargo ship were also hit.

Scale of Attacks

The strikes bring the number of vessels targeted in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea over the past four days to 36, according to Ukraine's defence ministry. Those included 32 so-called Russian "shadow fleet" tankers and two dry cargo ships.

"They were all trying to deliver fuel to Crimea," the ministry said.

Russian Response and Regional Effects

Official Statements

The regional governor of Russia's Rostov region said earlier on Thursday that two tankers had been attacked by Ukrainian drones in the Sea of Azov. There was no further comment from Moscow.

Consequences for Crimea

Fuel Shortages and State of Emergency

Ukraine has intensified attacks on logistics and energy infrastructure in Crimea in recent weeks, contributing to fuel shortages and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in the peninsula, a critical hub for Russia's war effort.

Potential Impact on Oil Markets

The campaign adds another potential pressure point for oil markets, which are already focused on the risk of supply disruptions in the Gulf and the safety of key maritime trade routes.

Ukrainian Strategy and Leadership

Statements from Ukrainian Commanders

In an interview with Reuters last month, Kyiv's top drone commander, Robert Brovdi, pledged to effectively cut off Crimea from Russia through a sustained campaign of strikes.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has ramped up marine drone strikes in the Sea of Azov, targeting Russian shadow‑fleet tankers to disrupt fuel routes to Crimea. Over the past four days, 36 vessels—including 32 sanctioned tankers—have been hit. (m.investing.com)
  • The bulk of these attacks are part of a coordinated campaign to sever Crimea’s energy lifeline, compounding fuel shortages on the peninsula and prompting a state of emergency declaration. (internazionale.it)
  • These operations further destabilize oil supply lines and inject uncertainty into energy markets already jittery over disruptions in the Gulf and strategic maritime chokepoints. (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Russian fuel tankers were hit by Ukrainian drones in the Sea of Azov?
Ukrainian drones hit a dozen more Russian tankers overnight, bringing the total targeted vessels in the past four days to 36.
What is the purpose of Ukraine's campaign against Russian tankers?
The campaign aims to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian forces and isolate Moscow-occupied Crimea.
What impact have the strikes had on Crimea?
The strikes have contributed to fuel shortages and prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency in Crimea.
How could these attacks affect global oil markets?
The campaign adds another pressure point for oil markets already concerned about potential supply disruptions and maritime trade route safety.
What types of vessels were targeted besides tankers?
In addition to tankers, a tugboat and two dry cargo ships were also hit by Ukrainian drones.

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