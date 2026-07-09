Russia to Start Commercial Logistics Hub at Syrian Port in July 2024

Russia’s Strategic Expansion in Syria Through a New Commercial Logistics Hub

By Feras Dalatey

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia hopes by mid-July to have a commercial logistics hub up and running in one of two berths at the naval base it leases in the Syrian port of Tartous, while keeping a military presence at the other, Syrian officials told Reuters.

The hub will handle a wide range of Russian goods including wheat and grains, and target initial cargo volumes of around 250,000 tons per month, one of the officials said.

The project is central to Russian efforts to maintain and expand its influence in Syria through economic channels, after the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 deprived Moscow of its staunchest ally in the Middle East.

But much more than business is at stake, with a battle for influence under way as Washington seeks ways to ensure not only that Syria awards contracts to U.S. companies but also curbs Moscow's military presence.

Old Ally, New Reality

Moscow has backed Syria for decades and intervened ​militarily in 2015 ⁠to support Assad in a 14-year civil war. His fall raised questions about the future of the lease agreement under which Russia has its naval base at Tartous on the Mediterranean coast and the fate of its military base at Hmeimim, southeast of the city of Latakia.

Since Assad was overthrown, Damascus has sought closer ties with Western and Gulf countries, while cooperating with Moscow in areas including energy and food imports and military ties.

Moscow and Syria are now negotiating over the future of Russia's bases at Tartous and Hmeimim.

Changing Port Agreements and New Investments

In 2025, Syria's new government cancelled a 49-year contract granting Russian company Stroytransgaz the right to develop commercial facilities at Tartous. The United Arab Emirates' DP Worldsecured an $800 million, 30-year concession agreement to redevelop and operate the port.

But on June 6, the Russian-Syrian Business Council, a body operating under Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade, announced plans to establish an "assembly and distribution centre for Russian goods" at Tartous.

Officials interviewed by Reuters, and company statements and documents reviewed by Reuters, provided more details of the plans, including when it is intended to become operational, its precise location and how much cargo it will handle.

Key Stakeholders and Management Structure

The project is being developed by Syrian logistics company Rus Line in cooperation with Russian companies grouped under the Russian-Syrian Business Council.

Project organisers say they have agreed with Syria's Sovereign Fund on joint management of the logistics centre, providing a direct link to the state's main investment vehicle.

Ossama Ajaj, general manager of Rus Line and adviser to the Russian-Syrian Business Council, said the hub will initially handle Russian wheat, grains, animal feed, vegetable oils, timber, steel, clinker, coal, rice, sugar and mineral oils.

Jinan Mubadda, Rus Line's chief executive, said the hub will operate from Pier No. 4 at Tartous port, in what Ajaj called a "restricted zone" of the naval base. The other berth remains dedicated to Russian naval operations.

Syria's ports and customs authority did not respond to a request for comment.

'Turning Point' in Russian-Syrian Economic Cooperation

Russia's government also did not comment for this article. But Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in June that Moscow and Damascus were discussing a possible "reformatting" of Russia's military facilities in Syria and that cooperation between the two countries was developing actively.

Ajaj told Reuters cargo volumes of about 250,000 tons per month were being targeted initially and operations were expected to begin in mid-July with a 30,000-ton grain shipment.

He suggested Russia would maintain a "reduced military presence".

Ajaj and two officials from Syria's foreign ministry said the project was outlined at a January 28 meeting in Moscow between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The officials called the meeting a turning point in efforts to revive economic cooperation.

Regional Distribution and Security Arrangements

The project aims to establish a regular maritime route between Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and Tartous, from where goods will be distributed across Syria and neighbouring countries.

Ajaj identified Iraq and Jordan as the primary target markets, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

A May concept document prepared by the Russian-Syrian Business Council said the project envisages the use of Syrian private security companies to protect cargoes where necessary. It ruled out the involvement of Russian security firms.

US Watches Closely

The commercial logistics hub is set to increase Moscow's already significant economic role in Syria. Some 85% of Syria's imported wheat — 2.9 million tons for the 2025-26 season — comes from Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea, a Syrian customs document showed.

Reuters has also reported that Syria's reliance on Russian crude oil imports has increased since Assad's fall. It received about 16.8 million barrels of Russian oil in 2025 and an estimated 60,000 barrels per day in the first months of 2026.

Russian Strategy and Key Figures

Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, recommended increasing support and investment for economic actors capable of strengthening Russian leverage in Syria, said an intelligence source briefed on a confidential GRU report to the Russian presidential administration in December 2025.

The report identified Louay Youssef, head of the Russian-Syrian Business Council, as a figure Moscow could rely on in pursuing that strategy, the source said.

Youssef has held various senior positions in Russian-Syrian organisations and was an adviser on Syrian affairs to Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, a deputy defence minister, according to two associates of Youssef.

Youssef, who has announced t