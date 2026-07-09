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SAP averts EU antitrust fine as regulators accept offer to address competition concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SAP averts EU antitrust fine as regulators accept offer to address competition concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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SAP Eases Customer Switching to Satisfy EU Antitrust Regulators and Avoid Fine

EU Investigation and SAP's Concessions

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Antitrust Investigation

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - SAP, Europe's largest software maker, will make it easier for its customers to switch to rival service providers or end their contracts, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday as part of concessions aimed at staving off a possible fine.

In September last year, the European Commission launched an investigation on concerns that SAP might be hindering competitors in the market for maintenance and support services of on-premise software. Regulators suspected SAP was making it difficult for its customers to switch vendors.

Feedback and Adjustments to SAP's Proposal

SAP subsequently tweaked its proposal after the EU competition watchdog received feedback from third parties, resulting in the Commission giving the green light to the concessions. Reuters exclusively reported on this in November last year.

Statement from EU Antitrust Chief

"Today's decision gives customers using SAP's popular on-premises business management software more freedom to choose maintenance and support services without unfair restrictions that raised their costs and stifled competition," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

Details of SAP's Offer

SAP's offer includes offering an alternative method to calculate license fees based on which maintenance and service fees are calculated. It will also scrap reinstatement fees and reduce back maintenance fees for returning customers.

Global Validity of the Offer

The company's offer is valid globally for 10 years. 

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Payne)

Key Takeaways

  • EU Commission launched formal antitrust proceedings against SAP on September 25, 2025, over potential abuse of dominance in aftermarket maintenance and support for on‑premises ERP software—concerns included “All or Nothing” policy, shelfware termination restrictions, automatic licence term extensions, and high reinstatement/back‑maintenance fees (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • SAP offered binding commitments: customers can split enterprise landscapes to choose providers per installation; shelfware transparency and termination allowed; clarify licence term extensions; eliminate reinstatement fees; cap back‑maintenance fees at 50% for up to six months; waive fees for unsupported products; with a 10‑year trustee‑monitored implementation globally (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • With these concessions, EU regulators concluded there were no longer grounds for further action, effectively averting a fine and enhancing customer choice and competition in maintenance services (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was SAP under investigation by the European Commission?
SAP was investigated for allegedly making it harder for customers to switch to rival maintenance and support service providers.
What concessions did SAP make to the EU regulators?
SAP will make it easier for customers to switch providers, scrap reinstatement fees, reduce back maintenance fees, and offer a new license fee calculation method.
How long will SAP's offer to the EU be valid?
SAP's offer regarding customer switching and fee changes is valid globally for 10 years.
What was the outcome of the EU antitrust investigation against SAP?
The European Commission accepted SAP's concessions, allowing the company to avoid a potential antitrust fine.
How do the new changes benefit SAP customers?
Customers gain more freedom to choose maintenance and support services without unfair restrictions or extra costs.

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