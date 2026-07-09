SAP Eases Customer Switching to Satisfy EU Antitrust Regulators and Avoid Fine

EU Investigation and SAP's Concessions

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Antitrust Investigation

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - SAP, Europe's largest software maker, will make it easier for its customers to switch to rival service providers or end their contracts, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday as part of concessions aimed at staving off a possible fine.

In September last year, the European Commission launched an investigation on concerns that SAP might be hindering competitors in the market for maintenance and support services of on-premise software. Regulators suspected SAP was making it difficult for its customers to switch vendors.

Feedback and Adjustments to SAP's Proposal

SAP subsequently tweaked its proposal after the EU competition watchdog received feedback from third parties, resulting in the Commission giving the green light to the concessions. Reuters exclusively reported on this in November last year.

Statement from EU Antitrust Chief

"Today's decision gives customers using SAP's popular on-premises business management software more freedom to choose maintenance and support services without unfair restrictions that raised their costs and stifled competition," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

Details of SAP's Offer

SAP's offer includes offering an alternative method to calculate license fees based on which maintenance and service fees are calculated. It will also scrap reinstatement fees and reduce back maintenance fees for returning customers.

Global Validity of the Offer

The company's offer is valid globally for 10 years.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Payne)